FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit; Built to endure, designed to save

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— FlowBelow Aero Inc. has launched a re-engineered Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing to add to FlowBelow’s portfolio of fuel-saving solutions building on the success of the widely used AeroKit, first introduced in 2012.

“The Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing represents years of collaboration between our engineers, fleet customers and truck OEMs,” said Josh Butler, president and CTO of FlowBelow. “We’ve taken a great product and made it even better, addressing the challenging environments faced by today’s fleets in the real world.”

Announced at a press conference at the American Trucking Association’s Management Conference & Exhibition , the redesign delivers increased durability in the field and vastly improved operational performance and is now made with cutting-edge materials and design features, according to the announcement.

Key features of the new Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing:

Enhanced Durability: The new Flex Fairing is made with a rubber alloy TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) resin, similar to that used in vehicle bumpers. This advanced material enables the fairing to bend and flex under impact, then immediately return to its original shape, making it well-suited for the tough conditions of heavy-duty trucking, according to the release.

The new Flex Fairing is made with a rubber alloy TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) resin, similar to that used in vehicle bumpers. This advanced material enables the fairing to bend and flex under impact, then immediately return to its original shape, making it well-suited for the tough conditions of heavy-duty trucking, according to the release. Improved Bracket Design: All-aluminum support brackets are lighter, corrosion-resistant and repositioned to provide better clearance, the release noted. The rear mounting bracketry features a 360-degree spring-loaded shoulder joint, allowing for multidirectional flexibility that works in conjunction with the fairing’s more pliable material.

All-aluminum support brackets are lighter, corrosion-resistant and repositioned to provide better clearance, the release noted. The rear mounting bracketry features a 360-degree spring-loaded shoulder joint, allowing for multidirectional flexibility that works in conjunction with the fairing’s more pliable material. Proven Fuel Savings: Independent testing confirms that the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing saves fleets $1.26 per mile, or 3.16 gallons of fuel for every 1,000 miles driven, according to the release.

Impressive Extended Warranty: The release also noted that FlowBelow now offers a five-year/500,000-mile limited warranty, five times longer than the previous version, demonstrating FlowBelow’s resolute confidence in the product’s longevity.

The re-engineered AeroKit has undergone extensive field testing with 30 to 50 fleets, ranging from 100 to 600 sleeper cabs, since early 2024. Paul Pettit, vice president of maintenance, fuel and facilities at Ascend, a 1000+ truck fleet based in Jackson, Tenn. shared his experience.

“We had a tire blow-out on a truck running the new AeroKit, and the entire kit survived the incident unscathed,” Pettit said. “It was an impressive testament to the durability of the new product.”

According to the release, when combined with other products in FlowBelow’s aerodynamic portfolio, including its AeroFender and Trailer Wheel Covers, fleets can achieve savings of up to 5.88 gallons of fuel for every 1,000 miles driven, or 2.4 cents per mile.

“To put this into perspective, a fleet of 100 long-haul trucks traveling 12,000,000 miles per year could save as much as $247,000 annually using FlowBelow’s complete suite of aerodynamic technologies,” the release said. “This substantial savings is based on current diesel prices of $3.50 per gallon and demonstrates the significant impact that FlowBelow’s Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing, AeroFender and Trailer Wheel Covers can have on a fleet’s bottom line.”

The Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing is now available for purchase through FlowBelow directly or can be specified through any mod-center for installation on new truck builds.

For more information about the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit www.flowbelow.com or visit booth 16043 at the American Trucking Associations’ Management Conference & Exhibition.

To access videos of the Tractor AeroKit with Flex Fairing being put through its paces, please visit https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/937524019 and https://vimeo.com/manage/videos/1017276906.