January Fit Drivers of the Month: Jeremy and Tammy Carr maintain physical, mental health on the highway

Jeremy and Tammy Carr, who are part of an over-the-road (OTR team), have more than 40 years of driving experience. The Carrs place a high value on safety, believing that you can’t be safe unless you’re well.

Since they started driving together in 2013, they’ve built a stable life on the road while focusing on long-term sustainability rather than just pushing themselves too hard.

For Tammy and Jeremy, staying healthy on the road isn’t an option: It’s essential for doing their job well. As drivers, their schedules change often, loads vary, sleep times shift and demands don’t always match up perfectly. Because of these challenges, the couple focuses on keeping their energy levels steady, staying mentally clear and maintaining a good mood so they can work safely and professionally every day.

The pair drives hundreds of miles daily, dealing with traffic, weather, shippers, receivers and managers, always keeping safety as their top priority. Staying healthy, both physically and mentally, is key for keeping the couple positive and alert on the road.

Diet habits

Tammy says their eating habits are planned and simple — they eat when they’re hungry but avoid eating just to pass the time while sitting behind the wheel. If they need something small, they keep snacks, such as jerky or sardines, on hand. The couple typically eats one “solid” meal a day, when they’re truly hungry.

Their diet is mainly animal-based, with a focus on foods that are high in fat, including meat, butter and avocado. The reason? The couple says these foods keep them “full” longer, and they feel properly fueled for long days behind the wheel.

In addition, the couple incorporates fermented vegetables to support gut health — something they say plays a big role in mood and overall well-being.

To start the day, they enjoy a nutrient-dense coffee that’s similar to bulletproof coffee (coffee with butter) but with added minerals and collagen. This “quick-start” usually gets them through hours of driving.

Exercise habits

The Carrs say they manage their workouts in a way that’s efficient, realistic and suitable for life on the road.

This usually includes two workouts each week, alternating between lower- and upper-body sessions. If time allows, they add a third session to cover any missed areas.

Their main training tool is the X3 resistance bar system, which allows them to do intense, full-body-resistance training anywhere in about 10 minutes. They perform exercises like deadlifts, squats, presses and rows — all in a short time.

Tammy says she also uses the BionicGym — electronic muscle stimulation leg wraps —several times a week after driving. This helps her activate and strengthen her legs without putting stress on her joints after long hours behind the wheel.

Once a week, the couple visits an infrared sauna gym where they can train, sweat and shower.

The couple says their goal isn’t to build a body; instead, they’re working to maintain muscle strength, bone health and overall resilience without their bodies constantly being in recovery mode.

In addition, they stay active every day by walking the dog and doing lunges, single-leg squats or short sprints whenever possible.

This approach has worked well for the Carrs. They say they recover well, feel good, stay focused and keep their energy consistent — things that are far more important on the road than chasing extremes. It’s all about longevity, safety and being ready to do the job right every day.

Note: Consult your doctor before starting any new diet or exercise regimen.