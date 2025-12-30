Meet Ralph Garcia, December FIT Driver of the Month: This trucker is a four-time national powerlifting champion

I am thrilled to recognize Ralph Garcia as FIT Driver of the Month for December 2025.

Ralph, who has more than 46 years of experience as a CDL holder, exemplifies the gold standard of professionalism and dedication in the trucking industry.

He’s also a four-time national powerlifting champion in the 220-pound division.

Ralph credits his remarkable health and strength to his disciplined approach to nutrition and fitness. He manages his meals responsibly by preparing his own food, steering clear of the unhealthy habits that many drivers fall into on the road.

His diet is centered around nourishing choices, like protein, meat, chicken, rice and vegetables. To stay consistent, he pre-portions his meals into bags, making it simple to eat well during his travels.

In addition, Ralph strictly avoids snacking on chips, sugary sodas and foods that are high in corn syrup. Instead, he opts for raw vegetables, fresh fruit and water. However, he acknowledges the importance of balance — so he treats himself to a “cheat day” on Sundays.

Equally committed to fitness, Ralph incorporates regular exercise into his lifestyle no matter where life on the road takes him. Whether it’s hitting the gym or using exercise bands in his truck, he prioritizes staying active, maintaining an impressive regimen of weight training and cardio five days a week.

In an industry where over 55% of drivers receive medical cards valid for just one year due to health issues, Ralph stands out: He has never needed medication for high blood pressure or other chronic conditions.

Ralph’s passion for excellence extends beyond healthy living — it also shines through in his career as a driver.

With safety always his top priority, Ralph ensures he gets adequate rest, even taking hour-long naps during his shifts. His commitment has paid off: He’s logged an extraordinary 5 million accident-free miles (a feat truly worthy of an honorary PhD in driving).

Over the years, Ralph has achieved numerous accolades. He’s earned 23 state truck driving championships in New Mexico and competed in 23 national championships, ultimately claiming the title of National Champion in 2014.

Beyond competitive achievements, he’s spent 25 years with the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) America’s Road Team.

He’s been honored with multiple prestigious awards, including the Armstead Award and the Champion for Change Award presented by President Obama.

In December 2025, after an incredible 46-year career dedicated to safety and professionalism, Ralph retired healthy and proud — a testament to his lifelong commitment to wellness.

As a devoted family man, retirement will allow him to enjoy more time with his loving wife Anita, as well as their three children and seven grandchildren.

Ralph Garcia, your extraordinary dedication and achievements are truly inspiring. You are a hero not only to me, but to many others in this industry. Thank you for setting the bar so high!