FBI seizes $40M in assets tied to 10 Most Wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — According to the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Los Angeles, over $40M in motorcycles have been seized linked to 10 Most Wanted fugitive Ryan Wedding.

“This month, Mexican authorities executed multiple search warrants and seized a large number of motorcycles with an estimated value of approximately $40 million USD believed to be owned by FBI’s Top Ten Fugitive Ryan James Wedding,” the FBI said in a social media post. “This successful seizure is a result of collaborative efforts among Mexican authorities, the FBI, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Olympian Gone Bad

As The Trucker reported in October 2024, Wedding is wanted for allegedly running and participating in a transnational drug trafficking operation that routinely shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine, from Colombia, through Mexico and Southern California, to Canada and other locations in the United States using big rigs, and whose leaders orchestrated multiple murders in furtherance of these drug crimes.

Wedding, whose aliases include “El Jefe,” “Giant,” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King,” and “Jesse King,” was born in Thunder Bay, Canada, and competed in the Giant Slalom snowboarding competition during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

10 Most Wanted List

As The Trucker reported in March, Wedding’s placement on the top ten list in March marks the 535th addition to the FBI’s list of notorious fugitives. Wedding replaced Alexis Flores who is wanted by FBI Philadelphia. Although Flores is being removed from the list, he will remain on the FBI’s website on its Most Wanted page.

Reward for Tips

“There is a reward up to $15 million USD for information leading to his arrest and/or conviction,” the FBI said. “If you have any information concerning Wedding, please contact the FBI via WhatsApp, Signal or Telegram at (424) 495-0614. You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at http://tips.fbi.gov.”