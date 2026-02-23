NTCD 2026 sleeper class champion Merle Ashbaugh is a true trailblazer for DHL

A mild state of shock took hold of Merle Ashbaugh the moment the veteran DHL driver from Ohio heard his name called as the Sleeper Class National Champion during the 2025 National Truck Driving and Step Van Driving Championships (NTDC) last August.

Ashbaugh had just finished his dessert at the NTDC Awards Banquet, and he readily admits he wasn’t looking for any more “icing” on what had been a very satisfying NTDC experience.

He’d finally made it to the “big table” for the awards banquet.

Sitting at one of the finalists’ tables at NTDC Awards Banquet for the first time in his career, Ashbaugh was simply relishing every moment of the opportunity that began with a simple request he made of DHL when he joined the carrier back in 2022.

Three years later, he had made it back to NTDC for the third time in his career — and he finally had a place at one of “big tables,” seated next to two-time National Champion Herschel Evans of Georgia and across from NTDC stalwart Todd Flippin of Colorado.

As the Sleeper Class category was about to be announced, Ashbaugh didn’t consider moving to the edge of his chair. He had no expectations for this part of what had been an amazing ride. Evans was the first to get up from the table to take the stage for third place in the sleeper class; then it was Flippin’s turn to make the walk to accept the second-place trophy.

It was then that Ashbaugh experienced the true depth of sportsmanship at NTDC.

Before Flippin left the table, he took a moment that truly exemplifies the level of sportsmanship and respect that has long been a part of the NTDC competition. Flippin had watched Ashbaugh all week, and his long experience at previous NTDCs made it pretty clear to Flippin that Ashbaugh would hear his name called as the 2025 Sleeper Class Champion.

“Todd looked across the table and looked at me and said, ‘Congratulations,’” recalled Ashbaugh. “At that moment, I’m like, ‘Well, there must have been somebody who did better than myself.’ To this day, I would never have thought I could have won. I really didn’t.

“Then I looked at my wife and I said, ‘Did you hear what he said?’ She said, ‘Yes, I did.’ But we were both like, ‘No way!’” he continued. “Then we heard my name. I just sat there for a second. I hugged my wife and gave her a kiss. We still couldn’t believe it.”

But Ashbaugh knew he hadn’t achieved this goal by himself.

Amid the elation of an indelible achievement, Ashbaugh was able to keep the entire journey that brought him to this championship moment in perspective. He knew the support he and others had received at DHL following his request in 2022 to get involved in the State Truck Driving Champion programs across the country that send the state champions to compete at NTDC.

On the walk to the stage, Ashbaugh knew where the group from DHL was sitting — a group that included Matt Lamielle, general manager at DHL Supply Chain. Hearing Ashbaugh’s name called was a proud moment for Lamielle and everyone from DHL gathered at the banquet.

Ashbaugh helped inspire the drivers of DHL to show up and show what they could do.

Back in 2023, Ashbaugh was a nationwide team of one for DHL when he won his vehicle division in Ohio, qualifying for the national competition in Columbus that year.

Most importantly, in terms of stirring the momentum for DHL to become more involved in the TDCs, Ashbaugh served as an inspiration for his fellow drivers at the company. They could clearly see what was possible.

In 2024, Team DHL grew to see 17 drivers from the company participate in TDCs across five states. Jeff Pentrack became the second DHL driver to reach the national level, winning the 4-Axle Class on his way to becoming the Grand Champion in the state of Ohio.

By 2025, NTDC had become a real happening at DHL, with the company sending 47 drivers to compete at nine state TDCs across the country. In addition to Ashbaugh, DHL saw Florida’s Wally Mejia in 3-Axle and Ron Zoz in 5-Axle qualify for NTDC 2025. Zoz, who won Ohio’s State Grand Championship, earned a spot to join Ashbaugh in the final round of the competition in Minneapolis.

It was time for Ashbaugh to celebrate his company, as well as his win.

When Ashbaugh completed his route to the stage and accepted his National Championship trophy, he knew exactly where to look in the banquet hall. He made eye contact with Lamielle and the others at the DHL main table. Ashbaugh then lifted the first-ever DHL NTDC trophy high in the air with his right hand and gave everyone a huge thumbs-up with his left hand.

“I just started pointing back at those guys. I still get goosebumps thinking back on it,” recalled Ashbaugh about being on stage at NTDC 2025.

“I was happy for myself and for them to represent DHL. After it was all said and done, I was able to go back and see Matt and the other people from the company who were there. It was an awesome experience. I just can’t express my gratitude to DHL,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable to think that we started with just one (state competitor) and look at where we are today,” he continued. “You know, I drove (in the Nationals), but, if it wasn’t for Matt and all the people at the company, my teammates, all the practices and everyone supporting us, this would not have happened.”

Looking back on the experience of having Ashbaugh claim DHL’s first National Championship title — while Mejia competed in 3-Axle and Zoz became a finalist in the same year Lamielle appreciates what these break-through performances represent and the inspirational power that the results from NTDC 2025 can have for Team DHL.

DHL’s Matt Lamielle praised Ashbaugh’s performance, both on the job and at the championships.

“Merle’s performance on the finals course was impressive, so we knew he had a shot at winning,” said Lamielle. “It was amazing to hear his name called out for the best sleeper class driver in the nation, and it was well deserved. Merle’s dedication and passion towards his craft and towards the TDCs is unparalleled.

“Merle is living proof that, if you put time, effort, energy and persistence into your dreams, they will come true,” he continued. “We are very proud of everyone who competed for DHL and their commitment to excellence. They are all true professionals, and we are extremely grateful to have them here at DHL.”

For his part, Ashbaugh has begun to turn his focus to a State TDC title defense and, if that happens, taking a shot at securing back-to-back national titles. While driving practice is still challenging early in the year with midwestern weather, Ashbaugh is looking forward to participating in the 15th annual Safety Drive for a Cure on March 14 in Atlanta.

About Safety Drive for a Cure

Launched by America’s Road Team Captain and TA Citizen Driver Hershel Evans, Safety Drive is an NTDC-style competition benefit event that raises money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. Over its 14-year history, Safety Drive has raised more than $400,000 for pediatric brain cancer research.

Ashbaugh will be part of an event-record 250 participants at this year’s Safety Drive. As Ashbaugh knows, it’s an opportunity for NTDC hopefuls to sharpen their skills and test their knowledge ahead of the beginning of State TDC Season, which begins in late March this year.

“Safety Drive is always a lot of fun and it’s helping a great cause,” said Ashbaugh. “I’ve been coming down to Safety Drive for the past eight or nine years. Hershel and his team have done an incredible job with this event.

“It’s a great environment and you get to see a lot of the people you see at the Nationals,” he continued. “It’s a great live practice, too. At Safety Drive, my focus is to do well on the test and the driving course. It really has helped me to get ready for the state.

“The biggest thing for me right now is to continue to focus on staying safe on the road. You can’t go to the state if you are not safe with every mile that you drive,” he concluded.

While it remains a mile-at-time and day-at-time process in terms of what’s ahead, Ashbaugh still allows himself to look into life’s side mirror and his experience at NTDC 2025.

“Just sitting here thinking about it, like I said, I still get goosebumps thinking back to last year,” explained Ashbaugh. “I do want to get back, and I’ve got to begin switching gears a little bit. I’ve got to get focused on 2026, to get myself ready and to see if I can make the trip to Pittsburgh.”

