TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News

Minnesota Trucking Association names 2025 Driver of the Year

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job News   >   Minnesota Trucking Association names 2025 Driver of the Year
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Minnesota Trucking Association names 2025 Driver of the Year
The Minnesota Trucking Association names Gary Kingston, of Koch Trucking, Minnesota 2025 Driver of the Year. From left, Jan Markison, Great West Casualty Company; Gary's wife, Lori; Gary Klingson, Koch Trucking; John Hausladen, MTA President; Laura Roads, MnDOT. (Photo courtesy MTA)

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. —The Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) names Gary Klingson, a professional truck driver for Koch Trucking, as the 2025 Minnesota Driver of the Year.

“This award is a great way to honor the best in our industry,” said John Hausladen, MTA president. “Driving safely is no easy task—especially with daily challenges like congestion, driver distractions, and Minnesota winters. Gary’s achievement of more than 6 million safe driving miles over 40 years is truly outstanding, and we’re proud to recognize him for this accomplishment.”

Minnesota Driver of the Year

Throughout 2025, exceptional drivers were nominated by their companies, and one driver is chosen each month to be the Driver of the Month. The chosen drivers meet a high standard of requirements including an outstanding driving and work record; contribution to industry and highway safety; and involvement in the community. One of the twelve nominees is then selected as Driver of the Year by a panel of judges including Matthew Marrin, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Laura Roads, MnDOT and Captain Robert Zak, Minnesota State Patrol.

“For four decades, Gary has shown up to work, day after day, with strong work ethic and a commitment to doing things right,” said Rick Lueck, senior director of flatbed and oversized, Koch. “Gary truly represents the best of the best, recently accomplishing 6 million safe driving miles, a remarkable milestone that reflects his unwavering dedication to safety throughout his career.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE