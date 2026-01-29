Minnesota Trucking Association names 2025 Driver of the Year

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. —The Minnesota Trucking Association (MTA) names Gary Klingson, a professional truck driver for Koch Trucking, as the 2025 Minnesota Driver of the Year.

“This award is a great way to honor the best in our industry,” said John Hausladen, MTA president. “Driving safely is no easy task—especially with daily challenges like congestion, driver distractions, and Minnesota winters. Gary’s achievement of more than 6 million safe driving miles over 40 years is truly outstanding, and we’re proud to recognize him for this accomplishment.”

Minnesota Driver of the Year

Throughout 2025, exceptional drivers were nominated by their companies, and one driver is chosen each month to be the Driver of the Month. The chosen drivers meet a high standard of requirements including an outstanding driving and work record; contribution to industry and highway safety; and involvement in the community. One of the twelve nominees is then selected as Driver of the Year by a panel of judges including Matthew Marrin, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Laura Roads, MnDOT and Captain Robert Zak, Minnesota State Patrol.

“For four decades, Gary has shown up to work, day after day, with strong work ethic and a commitment to doing things right,” said Rick Lueck, senior director of flatbed and oversized, Koch. “Gary truly represents the best of the best, recently accomplishing 6 million safe driving miles, a remarkable milestone that reflects his unwavering dedication to safety throughout his career.”