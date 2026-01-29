Man convicted in CLP fraud scheme

BOSTON, Mass. – A Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP) scheme could land a Massachusetts man prison time.

A Roxbury, Mass. man was convicted in federal court in Boston for engaging in a scheme to cause the Massachusetts RMV to issue a Commercial Learners’ Permit (“CLP”) to an individual by providing that individual with the answers to CLP exam questions. In the state of Massachusetts, you must have a commercial learner’s permit before obtaining a commercial driver’s license.

Frank Castro, 52, was convicted of unlawful production of identification document. U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for May 7, 2026. Castro was indicted by a federal grand jury in April 2024.

Authorities say on or about Oct. 18, 2021, Castro told an undercover agent that he could help him obtain a CLP in Massachusetts for $3,000. In December 2021, Castro explained to the undercover agent that the agent would need to sneak a Bluetooth device into the testing area at the RMV, surreptitiously place the device into his ear, then cover it with headphones used during the exam. Castro explained that he would be connected with the undercover agent via the Bluetooth device such that Castro could hear the audio questions and provide the undercover agent with the correct answers.

A few days later, the undercover agent deposited $3,000 into Castro’s bank account before proceeding to the Danvers RMV to take the CLP exam. The undercover agent connected with Castro using the Bluetooth device and Castro provided the exam answers to the undercover agent in real time during the exam. The undercover agent passed the exam with Castro’s unlawful assistance and received a Massachusetts CLP.

The charge of unlawful production of an identification document provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.