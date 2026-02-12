Truck drivers: Follow the 5-minute rule to feel better without ‘overhauling’ your life

Truck drivers don’t need another complicated wellness plan. They need something that works between fuel stops.

After working with thousands of drivers over the past decade, I’ve learned something important: Most drivers don’t struggle with their health because they don’t care. They struggle because every program they try asks them to “overhaul” their entire life overnight.

That doesn’t work in trucking.

What DOES work? I call it the “Five-Minute Rule.” If you can’t do it in five minutes, you probably won’t stick with it.

Long-haul schedules, ELD clocks, tight delivery windows, weather, traffic — the trucking industry demands flexibility. So, instead of designing routines that require an hour and a gym membership, we build habits that fit into real life on the road.

Here’s how drivers can apply the Five-Minute Rule immediately:

5-Minute Mobility Break

Prolonged sitting reduces circulation, tightens hip flexors, compresses the lower spine and contributes to stiffness when exiting the cab. A short mobility reset improves blood flow and joint lubrication — without cutting into drive time.

Before you roll out or when you shut down for the night, do these simple movements:

• 10 slow shoulder rolls (Photos 1 and 2, above)

• 10 pelvic tilts while seated in the driver’s seat (Photos 3 and 4). Here’s how: Sit upright with your feet flat on the floor, hands on hips and knees aligned with hips. Slowly rock your pelvis forward to arch your lower back (anterior tilt); then gently rock backward to flatten your lower back against the chair (posterior tilt), engaging your core muscles.

• 10 calf raises outside your truck or single/double heel raises on truck step (Photo 5)

• 1 minute of deep nose breathing (count to four on count inhale and six to eight on count on exhale)

That’s it!

5-Minute ‘Fuel’ Upgrade

Health changes don’t start with eliminating everything. They start with adding better choices.

Small nutritional upgrades improve hydration, digestion and blood sugar stability. According to the Centers for Disease Control, chronic diseases, like heart disease and diabetes, remain leading causes of death in the U.S. Both of these conditions are strongly influenced by daily lifestyle habits.

Instead of grabbing only fast food:

• Add one piece of fruit.

• Drink one full bottle of water before coffee.

• Swap one soda each day for sparkling water.

Five minutes at the convenience-store counter can change the trajectory of your long-term health!

5-Minute Reset Before Bed

Sleep is when your body repairs muscle, regulates hormones and stabilizes stress levels. Before going to sleep, lie down on the bunk with your knees bent and do these movements to help your body relax:

• Gentle spinal twists (Photos 4 and 5)

• Slow exhale breathing (inhale for four seconds; exhale for six seconds)

Even a brief wind-down routine can improve sleep quality, which directly impacts energy, reaction time and mental clarity behind the wheel.

The truth is, you don’t need a complete life overhaul. You need consistency.

Simple five-minute routines, done daily, beat one hour done once a week. Small actions, repeated over time, build durable health — and durable drivers.