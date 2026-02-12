FMCSA pulls 9 ELDs from registered list

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is removing nine devices from the agency’s list of electronic logging devices (ELDs).

“If an ELD isn’t meeting federal requirements, it’s taken out of service — plain and simple,” said Derek Barrs, FMCSA administrator. “We’ll keep making clear, fair decisions that put safety first and support everyone who shares America’s roadways.”

The devices were placed on the Revoked Devices list due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Revoked Devices

ELD Provider: Global Telecommunication Services Inc. Device Name: GTS ELD; Model Number: 213W01; ELD Identifier: GTS18A

ELD Provider: UTRUCKIN INC Device Name: UTRUCKIN; Model Number: PT30; ELD Identifier: UTRUCK

ELD Provider: ELD365 Device Name: ELD365 ELOG; Model Number: ELD365 (f/k/a ELOG365); ELD Identifier: ELD365

ELD Provider: IRONMAN ELD Device Name: IRONMAN ELD; Model Number: IRON300; ELD Identifier: IRM881

ELD Provider: HOST ELD LLC (f/k/a FACTOR ELD) Device Name: FACTOR ELD; Model Number: FACTORELD1; ELD Identifier: FRELD1

ELD Provider: Aireld Technologies Device Name: AirELD; Model Number: Android & Xirgo 6300 Series; ELD Identifier: ARELD1

ELD Provider: Aireld Technologies Device Name: Air ELD; Model Number: iOS & Xirgo 6300 Series; ELD Identifier: ARELD2

ELD Provider: Aireld Technologies Device Name: AirELD; Model Number: Android & PT30; ELD Identifier: ARELD3

ELD Provider: Aireld Technologies Device Name: AirELD; Model Number: iOS & PT30; ELD Identifier: ARELD4

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. FMCSA will send an industry-wide email to inform motor carriers that anyone using the revoked ELDs must take the following steps:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before April 14.

Prior to April 14, safety officials are encouraged not to cite drivers using revoked ELDs for 395.8(a)(1) – “No record of duty status” or 395.22(a) – “Failing to use a registered ELD.” Instead, safety officials should request the driver’s paper logs, logging software, or use the ELD display as a back-up method to review the hours-of-service data.

Beginning April 14, motor carriers who continue to use the revoked devices listed above will be considered as operating without an ELD. Safety officials who encounter a driver using a revoked device on or after April 14 should cite 395.8(a)(1) and place the driver out-of-service (OOS) in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance OOS Criteria.

If the ELD provider corrects all identified deficiencies for its device, FMCSA will place the ELD back on the list of registered devices and inform the industry of the update.

However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that the deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD provider.

For more information on ELDs, visit FMCSA’s ELD website.