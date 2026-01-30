3 ways truck drivers can relieve stress and improve their mental and physical health

When stress becomes normal: Why truck drivers need to regulate their nervous system

For many truck drivers, stress isn’t an occasional challenge — it’s part of the job. Tight schedules, traffic, long hours of sitting, constant decision-making and time away from home all add up.

Over time, something subtle but dangerous happens: Stress becomes normal.

When stress is normalized, drivers often stop recognizing it as a problem. It’s no longer seen as something to reduce or manage; becomes a mindset of, “This is how it is.”

The body adapts, but not without consequences. Pain, poor sleep, fatigue, irritability, digestive issues, anxiety and burnout often show up long before a driver realizes how overloaded their system has become.

At the center of this is the nervous system.

Why the nervous system matters

The nervous system controls how the body responds to stress. When it’s stuck in a constant state of “go”, also known as fight-or-flight, everything feels harder. Recovery slows. Muscles stay tense. Focus drops. Even exercise and stretching don’t deliver the same benefits because the body never fully feels safe enough to relax and repair.

Regulating the nervous system isn’t about doing less; it’s about teaching the body how to shift out of survival mode. And the good news is this doesn’t require long workouts, special equipment, or hours of free time. Small, consistent actions can make a big difference.

Here are 3 practical ways truck drivers can regulate their nervous system, even on the road.

1. Slow the exhale.

Most stressed people breathe shallow and fast without realizing it. This keeps the nervous system on high alert. Here’s a simple fix:

• Inhale through the nose for 4 seconds.

• Exhale slowly through the mouth for 6-8 seconds.

• Repeat for 1-2 minutes.

Lengthening the exhale tells the nervous system that it’s safe to slow down. This can be done in the driver’s seat, at a fuel stop or before going to sleep. Just a few rounds can noticeably reduce tension and mental overload.

2. Use gentle, rhythmic movement.

When stress builds up, the body doesn’t always need more intensity; it needs predictable movement. Slow, repetitive motions can help release stored tension and bring the nervous system back into balance. This is why gentle yoga and mobility work are especially effective for drivers. These movements help counteract long hours of sitting while calming the mind at the same time. Here are a few to try:

• Pelvic tilts;

• Shoulder rolls;

• Neck circles; and

• Seated twists.

3. ‘Ground’ your system through pressure

Deep pressure sends calming signals to the nervous system by increasing body awareness. Simple ways to do this include:

• Pressing both feet firmly into the floor.

• Placing a hand on the chest or belly while breathing.

• Gently squeezing the thighs, arms, or hands for 10-15 seconds.

These actions help bring attention back into the body instead of staying stuck in mental stress loops.

The bigger picture

Truck drivers don’t need to wait until they’re injured, exhausted or burned out to take action. Stress doesn’t have to be accepted as “just part of the job.”

Regulating the nervous system is one of the most overlooked and powerful ways to improve physical health, mental clarity and overall quality of life on the road. When drivers feel better physically, they drive better, recover faster and stay healthier longer.

The key isn’t doing everything: It’s doing SOMETHING consistently.

Noticing the stress that’s been normalized is the first step. Giving yourself permission to address it is the next step — and that’s where real change begins.