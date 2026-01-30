Footage released of wrong-way semi truck on Oklahoma expressway

News of wrong-way semi truck on the Broken Arrow Expressway hit social media earlier this week. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) released dash cam footage from the actual semi truck on Thursday saying that the footage, “tells the story.”. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

“The semi was headed westbound near 129th E. Ave. when a Kia began changing lanes, likely unaware the semi was there,” Tulsa Police stated in a Facebook post.

TPD said the semi veered onto the snowy shoulder, causing the trailer to jackknife and swing the cab in the opposite direction of traffic. The semi drove eastbound in the wrong direction back to the ramp at 129th to get his trailer back behind his truck.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident,” TPD stated.

“As the snow melts, cold nights can lead to refreezing and slick conditions,” TPD added. “We want to encourage all motorists to take caution, especially at night, as the unthawing continues across Tulsa.”

Tulsa police also stated officers made contact with the driver of the Kia, whom officers said was cooperative.

“They told us they were unaware that they cut off the truck while changing lanes,” TPD stated. “Their information was documented in the report.”