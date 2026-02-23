NGT’s annual Train the Trainer event provides educators with vital teaching tools

The Patterson High School (PHS) trucking program is not like any other trucking driving school in the nation.

As our program has evolved and developed, we asked ourselves: How do we share this with other schools in an easy-to-follow format?

The answer: A curriculum guide, of course!

Three years ago, the Next Generation in Trucking Association (NGT) raised enough grant funding, thanks in part to generous donations from the Knorr-Bremse Group and the PepsiCo Foundation. Working in partnership with the Education Development Center, we created a free, turnkey curriculum guide designed for both first-year and veteran teachers alike.

Finally, the missing link was created!

Now schools have a tangible resource that outlines the entire program from start to finish.

Not so fast. The curriculum guide is just the beginning and not the sole solution.

We see the curriculum guide in the same way we see giving a new driver information on how to drive a truck: A little information can be deadly if not fully understood and mastered before going out onto the road.

It would be irresponsible on our part if we created a curriculum guide and left it open to interpretation on how to use and implement its contents.

Train the Trainer

So, with the launch of the curriculum guide three years ago, we also launched the NGT Train the Trainer event.

This two-day training event, held annually at Patterson High School, in Patterson, California, is an opportunity to dissect the curriculum guide piece by piece to ensure that all components are fully understood.

Participants will experience the program components, including simulator training and distracted and DUI driving in a golf cart, and have an opportunity to ask questions of program graduates.

In addition to learning the ins and outs of this dynamic program, participants will also have the chance to network with participants from across the US. The networking component is crucial to new teacher development, as it provides a connection with like-minded instructors and allows authentic connections to form.

This year’s Train the Trainer will be held June 1-2, 2026, in Patterson, California, and you can register online at nextgentrucking.org/train-the-trainer.

Lessons Learned

The first year we offered the Train the Trainer event, it was a real eye-opener for me. I remember the first day: Everyone showed up, excited and eager to learn. It was a fantastic first day of training! On the way home, I patted myself on the back for a job well done.

Then came Day 2. I was anticipating everyone walking in as they had the day before … but today was different. There were no smiles on their faces. In fact, they looked defeated as they took their seats.

I immediately started thinking I was to blame. Did I say something that offended them?

Curiosity got the better of me, and I called them out, “Did I do something to change the vibe from the day before?”

Finally, a gentleman sheepishly raised his hand. He said, “I thought we were going to be teaching truck driving. I didn’t know we also had to teach proper lifting techniques, health and nutrition, leadership development, human trafficking and so on.”

That was a real eye-opener that I never saw coming.

We’d taken a group of first-year teachers who had their own expectations, only to blindside them. We realized: Of course! educators won’t feel confident or empowered to teach subjects outside their comfort zone — unless we take definitive action.

We need to provide individualized training/coaching to meet their unique needs.

And so, the NGT Accelerate Training Program was created.

NGT Accelerate Training Program

This multi-day training, coaching and mentoring experience is conducted onsite at your training facility. This training package is precisely what is needed to ensure success begins on the first day. Nominal fees apply; contact NGT at [email protected] for more information and to secure your training dates.

Items in the Accelerate program include (but not limited to):

1. Classroom Set-up (creating an inviting and engaging classroom environment). This includes NGT Leadership, Professional Driver Quality and Charter Member banners.

2. Teacher evaluation to determine areas of strength and weaknesses

3. Building a Classroom Community: Relationship-building ideas and suggestions.

4. Implementing the Next Generation in Trucking Curriculum Guide

5. In-Depth Curriculum Training, including:

Samba Safety Entry Level Driver Training Standards (ELDT)

Worklete

Daily Updates

Vocabulary

Kahoot

Google Classroom

Pre-Trip Inspections

Project 61 (Health and Nutrition)

Truckers Against Trafficking

Leadership in Motion

Certified Golf Cart Training

Hours of Service Activity

Trip Planning Simulation

Research Projects

6. FMCSA Training Provider Registry (TPR) Setup and account maintenance

7. Establishing and Nurturing Industry Support

8. Simulator Training and Classroom Implementation Strategies

9. Field Trip and Guest Speaker Implementation

10. Daily and Long-Term Lesson Planning

11. Career Fair Planning

12. Demonstration Lessons and Observational Assessments

How to succeed as an educator

Recently I wrote about my experiences as a first-year teacher — the “trials and tribulations” I faced and learned to overcome (read that story here).

Let’s revisit that topic:

How can you overcome the challenges of being an educator and make sure you provide the information and training your students need?

For starters, surround yourself with people who genuinely care about you — people who are willing to invest their time and energy to ensure your personal success AND the success of your program. It is so important to embrace the learning process and be willing to push ourselves, even when staying in our comfort zone seems like an easier way out.

We owe it to our students and to the industry we all care so much about.

To all my fellow educators who are dedicated to providing quality CDL training and inspiring the next generation of professional drivers:

Thank you for all that you do and all you are about to do. What we are doing matters today, as it is slowly restoring the reputation and respect to an industry that has gone a little astray. We are creating the next generation of professional drivers, and your investment in the future will impact our industry for years to come.

The Next Generation in Trucking Association is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that is supported by the generous donations of the trucking industry. If you have questions regarding the services we provide or if you would like additional information, please reach out to Dave Dein at [email protected] or Lindsey Trent at [email protected].