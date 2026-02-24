Colorado cracking down on speed violations in construction zones

Colorado authorities say speeding causes more crashes in Colorado than any other dangerous driver behavior.

Therefore, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is kicking off its Speed Enforcement Program beginning March 1.

In a media release, CDOT stated law enforcement will start issuing warnings to drivers who exceed the posted speed limit in the I-25 North work zone between Mead and Berthoud.

Those drivers will get a one-time warning notice in the mail instead of a fine. CDOT says warnings will be issued for at least 30 days before civil penalties begin.

The Colorado Speed Enforcement program aims to manage speeds and reduce speed-related crashes along state-owned highways to improve safety for drivers, road workers, children and roadway users. Speed safety cameras may be placed in work zones along high-risk corridors where speeding is a major issue to help prevent crashes and save lives, according to CDOT’s media release.

“Work zones present challenging driving conditions with narrow or shifting lanes and often active equipment and workers on the roadway, reducing room for driver error,” the release stated. “Traditional law enforcement is difficult in these areas, making speed safety cameras a vital tool. This program is focused on protecting lives, not punishing drivers. Enforcing compliance with posted speed limits through work zones means safer roads statewide.”

Violations are mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

In 2023, the Colorado General Assembly passed Revised Statute 42-4-110.5, expanding the use of automated vehicle identification systems (AVIS).

“This allows CDOT and local agencies to enforce speed compliance using cameras and sensors in high-risk driving corridors,” CDOT stated. “The initiative will increase officer and roadway safety, reduce the need for roadside stops, ease traffic congestion and serve as a strong deterrent against excessive speeding.”