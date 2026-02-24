FTR, Truckstop: Spot rates remain strong in latest week

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Broker-posted spot rates for dry van and refrigerated equipment in the Truckstop.com system continued to fall from their recent weather-induced surge during the week ending Feb. 7, but they remain very strong versus comparable rates in recent years.

“Meanwhile, flatbed spot rates rose for the 13th time in 14 weeks to their highest level since the beginning of May [2025] and are the strongest year over year since the spring of 2022,” FTR said. “A new winter storm in the northeastern U.S. could prop up van rates this week.”

Total Spot Loads

Total load activity increased 4.0% to the highest level since July 2022 after declining more than 3% in the previous week. Load postings were about 38% higher than during the same 2025 week due to extraordinary comparisons for flatbed and, to a lesser extent, dry van.

Truck postings declined 1.5%, and the Market Demand Index – the ratio of loads to trucks – increased to the second highest level since March 2022.

Total Spot Rates

The total market broker-posted rate increased 2.4 cents to the highest level since the beginning of 2023 based on the strength of flatbed rate and volume growth. Total rates were almost 13% higher than in the same 2025 week – very close to the same comparison as in weeks 5 and 6.

Aside from weather disruptions, the post-holiday normalization in van rates typically would be winding down over the next few weeks. With approaching seasonal firming and continued winter weather disruptions in the interim, rates could remain elevated indefinitely.

Dry Van Spot Rates

Dry van spot rates decreased 2.6 cents after falling more than 6 cents during the prior week. Rates, which were nearly 19% higher than in the same 2025 week, were still close to 15 cents higher than they were in week 3 before the weather event. The year-over-year comparison is only slightly softer than the 22.2% comparison in the prior two weeks that had been the strongest since February 2022. Rates increased on the West Coast and in the Southeast but decreased elsewhere.

Dry van loads declined 2.9%. Volume was about 30% higher than in the same 2025 week – down from the prior three weeks but still strong. Load volume increased in the South and on the West Coast but was down elsewhere.

Refrigerated Spot Rates

Refrigerated spot rates fell nearly 12 cents after dropping 17 cents in the previous week. Rates, which are still about 10 cents higher than they were before the week 4 weather event, were about 25% higher than in the same 2025 week – down only slightly from the prior week’s positive comparison of nearly 36%. Rates fell in all regions, although the decrease was notably smaller in the South Central region than elsewhere.

Refrigerated loads decreased 8.4%. Load volume was about 9% below the same week last year – the first negative comparison in four weeks. Volume fell in all regions except the West Coast.

Flatbed Spot Rates

Flatbed spot rates increased slightly less than 4 cents after rising just over 4 cents in the prior week. Rates were close to 11% higher than in the same 2025 week. Rates declined slightly on the West Coast and in the Northeast but were up in all other regions

Flatbed loads increased 8.3% to their highest level since June 2022. Load postings were about 53% higher than in the same 2025 week. Volume technically rose in all regions, though the increase in the Northeast was marginal.