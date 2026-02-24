Making the grade: TCA provides vital educational resources for carriers and other industry stakeholders

Membership in the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) brings numerous advantages, from providing a voice for the truckload industry in Washington, D.C., to benchmarking, peer-to-peer networking and, perhaps most importantly, education.

Recently we had a chance to visit with TCA’s director of education and training, Elizabeth Nicholson, about what’s on the board for 2026.

“This is going to be a milestone year for TCA’s educational mission,” Nicholson said. “Our members will find resources across various formats, from interactive virtual webinars and discussion groups to on-demand, self-paced courses.”

In addition to TCA’s popular Online Leadership Series and Small Carrier University program, the association has added a brand-new Online Recruitment & Retention Series. Members can also take advantage of online courses and live programming in Fundamentals of Safety Management.

“We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by providing education that is as dynamic as the industry itself,” Nicholson said. “Our goal is to ensure every member has the tools to thrive in an increasingly complex market.”

Small Carrier University

Geared specifically to enhance operations, safety performance and profitability for smaller fleets, TCA’s Small Carrier University (SCU) has been enhanced and expanded for 2026. This year’s SCU offers more carriers the opportunity to participate with enhanced flexibility and a significantly reduced investment. Only 15 carriers will be accepted into each class.

Virtual Live Discussions

SCU includes six virtual meetings, each led by a truckload profitability facilitator. In addition to a Group Decision Discussion, sessions include:

Operations

This session will help you identify KPIs that move the dial to improve your operating ratio. We’ll also discuss efficient staffing structure and team development and review best practices for exceptional driver Manager and customer service roles.

Maintenance (2 sessions)

In these key sessions we’ll discuss KPIs that help build an efficient maintenance team, best practices to improve work order efficiency, and the current market for attracting and retaining technicians.

Safety Performance

Join this discussion and learn how to build a companywide safety culture and identify key safety functions essential for small carriers. We’ll also review best practices for improving key safety metrics.

Culture and Recruitment

How do you evaluate your real culture versus your expressed culture? Join this session to share thoughts and strategies. You’ll learn how to foster a culture that propels growth instead of holding you back, in addition to effective recruiting strategies to meet future goals.

SCU also includes:

A two-hour consultation with a TCA Profitability Program Facilitator.

40+ hours of on-demand education (including exclusive SCU-only content) through TCA’s Learning Center — available anytime, at your pace.

Graduation ceremony during TCA’s Annual Convention.

Automatic enrollment in the Online Leadership Series (online and virtual, live events).

For more information about TCA’s Small Carrier University, visit truckload.org/small-carrier-university.

Online Recruitment & Retention Series

This six-part virtual master class gives trucking leaders the tactical playbook needed to attract — and keep — the best talent. Thanks to the sponsorship of HireTruckers, each of these one-hour sessions are free for TCA members.

2026 Course Schedule

April 23: Building your Team — Modern HR, Recruitment & Retention Strategies

Recruiting and retaining top talent in transportation requires a dual focus — meeting the unique demands of the driver workforce while simultaneously securing high-quality non-driving personnel. This session provides a holistic, unified strategy to stabilize your entire organization through smarter hiring and robust retention.

May 12: Using Marketing to Revolutionize Recruitment & Retention

Attracting and retaining exceptional employees requires more than just job postings. It demands a powerful marketing transformation. This session guides HR professionals, recruiters, and marketing teams through the shift to a brand-centric approach that positions your company as an employer of choice.

July 16: Strategic Onboarding Drives Retention and Performance

Stop viewing new hire orientation as a checklist and start leveraging it as a strategic tool for long-term retention and performance. This session reveals the critical difference between a static orientation process and a dynamic, comprehensive onboarding program designed to maximize new hire success and loyalty.

August 18: Healthy Fleet, Stronger Bottom Line: What Leaders Need to Know About Driver Well-Being

The health of your long-haul drivers is directly tied to your bottom line. This session dives deep into the unique health-related challenges faced by a mobile workforce and provides actionable strategies for implementing wellness programs that work, wherever the job takes them.

September 15: Mastering Recruitment & Retention Technology for Business Success

In the modern transportation industry, technology is the key to managing a dispersed workforce effectively. This session focuses on leveraging cutting-edge tools to streamline your entire talent life cycle, from initial recruitment to ensuring the long-term well-being of your mobile drivers.

For more information about TCA’s Online Recruitment & Retention Series or to register, visit truckload.org/tca-online-rr-series.

Online Leadership Series

Back by popular demand for its third year, TCA’s Online Leadership Series includes six informative sessions to help industry leaders rise to meet challenges. From cargo theft and insurance costs to data-driven decision making, AI adoption, and long-term succession planning, today’s leaders are being asked to navigate more complexity than ever before.

Whether you’re developing emerging leaders, strengthening your management team, or sharpening your own decision-making skills, the 2026 Online Leadership Series, sponsored by Tenney Group, delivers practical education built for the realities of today’s truckload environment.

2026 Course Schedule

April 16: Strategies to Combat Cargo Theft

Cargo theft is an escalating threat that can lead to significant financial loss and operational disruption. Is your supply chain prepared? This essential session outlines the latest strategies and best practices to actively prevent, detect and respond to the evolving methods used by criminals targeting your shipments.

May 14: Mastering ROI and KPIs for Business Success

In today’s competitive landscape, understanding your numbers isn’t just important; it’s essential for survival and growth. Are you truly leveraging your data to drive profitability? Join this high-impact session to move beyond simple reporting and start mastering return on investment (ROI) and key performance indicators (KPIs). Learn how to identify the metrics that truly matter and use them to make strategic, data-driven decisions.

June 25: Building a Community Outreach Program

A strong public image and active community presence are no longer optional; they’re vital for recruiting top talent, gaining local support and enhancing your brand. Join us for this practical session and learn how to build a community outreach program that delivers real, measurable value both to your community and your bottom line. We’ll give you the tools to move beyond simple donations and create sustained, meaningful engagement.

July 14: Comparison of Commercial and Captive Insurance

Insurance is one of the single largest fixed costs for a truckload operation, yet many carriers are unaware of alternatives to traditional policies. Are you leaving money and program management opportunities for control on the table? Join this session for a detailed, objective comparison of traditional and captive insurance program models. We’ll break down the complexities of each to help you determine the best insurance strategy for your business.

August 4: Optimizing Truckload Operations, Profitability and Utilization with AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the most powerful tools available for truckload operations today, but its full value isn’t just in driver coaching — it’s in the data-driven decisions that generate profit. Join this critical session to learn how industry-leading carriers are leveraging AI-powered decision automation to transform their network strategy, dispatch, planning and more.

September 17: Navigating Your Succession Planning

The longevity of your business hinges on a thoughtful transition of leadership. Failing to plan for succession exposes your company to significant risk and can devalue decades of hard work. Join this critical session dedicated to succession planning. You’ll gain a clear, actionable roadmap for developing a comprehensive strategy that protects your company’s future, ensures continuity and maximizes the value of your legacy.

For more information about TCA’s Online Leadership Series or to register, visit truckload.org/leadership-series-2026.