TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech The Nation

Landoll donates milestone trailer to benefit International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & TechThe Nation   >   Landoll donates milestone trailer to benefit International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Landoll donates milestone trailer to benefit International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum
Landoll will donate its 40,000th trailer to help support the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum. (Photo courtesy Landoll)

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — Landoll is donating a 53-foot Landoll 440 Series traveling axle trailer to support the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum.

The contribution represents trailer number 40,000 built by Landoll, marking a major milestone in the company’s manufacturing history.

“Reaching our 40,000th trailer is a proud moment for Landoll, and we can think of no better way to commemorate it than by supporting an organization that honors service, sacrifice and excellence within the towing and recovery industry,” said Don Landoll, founder, president of Landoll Company.

Don was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 1997.

International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum

The trailer will play a central role in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame, honoring the industry’s legacy, achievements and the individuals who have shaped it.

Proceeds from the trailer will help support the museum and its mission, including preservation of key exhibits such as the Wall of the Fallen, which pays tribute to towing professionals who have lost their lives in the line of service.

Trailer Auction

The custom Landoll 440 Series trailer will be auctioned on Oct. 16 with all proceeds benefiting the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum.

“The auction is expected to draw strong interest from across the transportation and towing industries due to the trailer’s historic significance, premium craftsmanship and limited-edition status,” Landoll said.

The donation reflects Landoll’s long-standing commitment to the industry and its continued support of organizations that preserve its history while investing in its future, according to a company press release.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE