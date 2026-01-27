Landoll donates milestone trailer to benefit International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum

MARYSVILLE, Kan. — Landoll is donating a 53-foot Landoll 440 Series traveling axle trailer to support the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum.

The contribution represents trailer number 40,000 built by Landoll, marking a major milestone in the company’s manufacturing history.

“Reaching our 40,000th trailer is a proud moment for Landoll, and we can think of no better way to commemorate it than by supporting an organization that honors service, sacrifice and excellence within the towing and recovery industry,” said Don Landoll, founder, president of Landoll Company.

Don was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame in 1997.

International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum

The trailer will play a central role in celebrating the 40th anniversary of the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame, honoring the industry’s legacy, achievements and the individuals who have shaped it.

Proceeds from the trailer will help support the museum and its mission, including preservation of key exhibits such as the Wall of the Fallen, which pays tribute to towing professionals who have lost their lives in the line of service.

Trailer Auction

The custom Landoll 440 Series trailer will be auctioned on Oct. 16 with all proceeds benefiting the International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame & Museum.

“The auction is expected to draw strong interest from across the transportation and towing industries due to the trailer’s historic significance, premium craftsmanship and limited-edition status,” Landoll said.

The donation reflects Landoll’s long-standing commitment to the industry and its continued support of organizations that preserve its history while investing in its future, according to a company press release.