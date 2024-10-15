Road warriors unite: Volvo extends sponsorship for America’s Road Team for 23rd consecutive year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — For the 23rd consecutive year, Volvo Trucks North America will sponsor the ATA America’s Road Team for 2025, an elite outreach group highlighting the crucial function the trucking industry plays in keeping the world moving.

“This commitment, highlighted during the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition in Nashville, Tenn., underscores Volvo Trucks’ dedication to promoting safety, professionalism, and excellence within the trucking industry,” Volvo said in a press release.

America’s Road Team, established by the ATA in 1986, is a nationwide outreach initiative that recognizes the critical role of the nation’s more than 3.5 million professional truck drivers in supporting the economy and enhancing the quality of life for all. Since 2002, Volvo Trucks has been the sole sponsor of this program, reflecting the company’s long-standing commitment to the trucking community and its unwavering support for road safety.

“Our Road Team Captains have logged millions of accident-free miles; a testament to their dedication to safety, which aligns with our vision at Volvo Trucks of zero accidents— a future in which no Volvo Truck is the cause of an accident,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “These professional drivers have demonstrated that, with safe driving practices, we can make the roads a safe place for trucks, passenger cars and other road users like pedestrians and cyclists. The members of this outstanding group serve as champions and role models who represent what being a professional truck driver is all about.”

Every two years, America’s Road Team selects a group of outstanding drivers to serve as Captains. These individuals, chosen for their exemplary safety records, superior driving skills, and dedication to the profession, embody the highest standards in the industry.

“The 2025 Road Team Captains will be among the first to operate the all-new Volvo VNL, which they previewed at the Volvo Customer Center in Dublin, Va., earlier this year,” the release said. “As they travel across the country, these Captains will play a crucial role in educating students, community groups, legislators, and the general public on the importance of road safety and the essential nature of the trucking industry.”

In support of the 2025 America’s Road Team campaign, Volvo Trucks is donating a fully equipped all-new Volvo VNL 860 sleeper to haul the ATA Interstate One mobile classroom as it visits cities across the nation, according to the release.

The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to revolutionize the heavy-duty trucking industry and set new standards for safety, according to the release. With the vision of achieving zero accidents, Volvo Trucks’ steadfast commitment to safety is demonstrated through the all-new Volvo VNL’s next-generation driver assistance and occupant protection technologies that help mitigate the risk of serious injuries and safeguard lives in the event of an accident.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is the truck designed to change everything, just like these Captains are the ambassadors for change and constant improvement in their profession,” Voorhoeve said. “We are confident that the all–new Volvo VNL is the safest, most connected, and most fuel-efficient Class 8 truck ever built, making it the perfect partner for our America’s Road Team Captains. These men and women deserve our respect and recognition for all they do to deliver essential goods and materials safely and securely, day after day.”