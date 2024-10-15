Thomas J. Donohue remembered for devotion to industry

WASHINGTON – On Monday, the American Trucking Associations’ president and CEO Chris Spear honored the passing of Thomas J. Donohue, former president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and ATA.

“America has lost one of the most passionate advocates for free enterprise,” Spear said. “Tom was a powerful voice for all businesses, employers and their employees. His time as President and CEO of the American Trucking Associations cemented his unyielding commitment to our industry. He was a persuasive leader, a personal mentor to me and a dear friend. Tom leaves the world better than when he entered it.”

Donohue joined ATA as president and CEO in 1984 before leaving in 1997 to lead the Chamber

The Chamber also commented on Donohue’s passing in a press release.

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American business community, and our nation mourn the passing of Thomas J. Donohue,” the Chamber said. “Throughout his extraordinary life, Tom was many things—friend, mentor, statesman, storyteller, fighter, advocate, and patriot. Above all else, he was a dedicated family man, and our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

According to the release, as a business leader, Tom was “a towering figure,” and across his decades-long career, his Irish toughness, combined with his genuine compassion, made him a unique and impactful voice in Washington and around the world. He gave business a seat at the table and a voice in the debate in a way it never had before.

“In 1997, after 13 years leading the American Trucking Associations, Tom took the wheel of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” the Chamber said. “It is no exaggeration to say he resurrected the Chamber, taking the institution from good to great and from productive to powerful—and standing up for business from the nation’s capital to every corner of the globe. He never backed down from a fight that was necessary for a cause he believed in, leading the American business community and building the Chamber into the largest and most effective business organization in the world. He did it with high energy and absolute integrity, always keeping his promises and keeping his word. Tom’s mantra was simple: ‘If you can, you must.’”

Donohue took the helm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in 1997, after 13 years leading the American Trucking Associations, according to the release. He retired in 2021 but continued to serve on the U.S. Chamber Board of Directors. Earlier in his career, he was deputy assistant postmaster general of the United States and vice president of development at Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Born in New York City, Donohue earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and a master’s degree in business administration from Adelphi University. Donohue passed away on Monday. He was 86.