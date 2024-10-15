Spear’s call to action: Unite and fight for trucking’s future

Spear said that there is a nexus between trucking and kitchen-table economics that makes the industry an “ideal partner of choice for government decision makers and that it is a key reason why ATA is positioned to drive outcomes in Washington, and state capitals across every part of the country, regardless of which political party holds power.

“The stage is set,” Spear said. “The stakes are high and in just three short weeks, we’ll know the direction our country takes,” Spear told a crowd of industry leaders attending ATA’s Management Conference and Exhibition, representing all 50 states and every segment of the trucking industry. Regardless of the outcome, ATA will remain at the table. Our story is the rock that breaks the wave. It speaks to all sides and serves as the start of every idea and possibility, never the afterthought.”

“We contribute to each and every meal,” Spear said. “We understand the choices people have at their local stores, the prices they pay and why those costs keep going up. And we know what needs to happen in order to lay that table; pay those bills; and afford those back-to-school clothes, shoes and supplies…we know the daily pressures faced by American families, because we are those families. Our 8.5 million employees aren’t just moving goods; we’re supporting the lives of millions of hardworking Americans who depend on trucking each day to keep this country running smoothly.”

On policy matters, Spear underscored ATA’s dedication to cutting emissions and called for a commonsense approach on energy and the environment, “focusing on the overall goal: reducing emissions.”

“Anyone that’s ever rented an EV has experienced range anxiety,” Spear said. “Let’s ease those fears by adopting a commonsense approach toward the environment, one that reduces emissions and doesn’t bankrupt an industry – now moving 72.5% of our nation’s freight, including everything American families need just to get by.”

According to Spear, that includes repealing a century-old, punitive federal excise tax on heavy-duty trucks and trailers that penalizes fleets for investing in newer, cleaner, and safer vehicle technology. It also means supporting alternative fuels, such as renewable diesel, which can offer greater lifecycle carbon-emission reductions at a fraction of the cost of other near-zero fuel sources like battery-electric.

Spear called out the Biden Administration for a lack of leadership on the recent port strike along the East and Gulf Coasts, saying the shutdown resulted from administration policies that have emboldened big labor bosses at the expense of our economy and regular Americans.

“Allowing our East and Gulf Coast ports to shut down while thousands of Americans are reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene defies all common sense,” Spear said. “Not one of the 65 seaports in this country ranks in the top 50 in the world for efficiency or productivity. That is not something to be proud of.”

Spear also took aim at Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su’s independent contractor rule that eliminates driver choice and makes it exponentially harder for professional drivers who operate independently. More than 350,000 truckers choose to work as independent contractors because of the economic opportunity it creates and the flexibility it provides, enabling them to run their own business and choose their own hours and routes.

Another key moment was Spear’s highlighting of ATA’s focus on tort reform, citing the ATA Federation’s recent success in enacting reforms in Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana and West Virginia that curb lawsuit abuse, and pointing to further victories next year.

“ATA won’t stand for the plaintiff bar’s abuse of the civil litigation system,” Spear said. “And our efforts are paying off. In 2024, 13 more states introduced lawsuit abuse reform bills.”

Spear called on every ATA member to stay engaged, which he called the key to prevailing on all these fronts.

“So today, I ask each of you to commit,” Spear said. “Commit to amplifying our story. Commit to standing with ATA. “Together, we can shape the future of trucking, ensuring that our industry remains the engine of America’s economy. With your support, ATA will continue to be the driving force behind our growth.”