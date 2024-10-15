Meet the trailblazers: 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking Award finalists announced

ARLINGTON, Va. – Three outstanding women have been named as finalists for the 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking Award.

The award is given by The Women In Trucking Association (WIT) and sponsored by Daimler Truck North America (DTNA).

“The award was developed in 2010 to recognize female leaders and to attract and advance women in the trucking industry,” WIT said in a press release. “The award highlights the achievements of female role models and trailblazers in the trucking industry.”

The 2024 Influential Woman in Trucking award finalists are:

Lisa Gonnerman, vice president of enterprise services, TA Dedicated.

Gonnerman is a seasoned professional with more than 32 years of experience in trucking, leading safety and operations and playing an instrumental role in shaping safety practices and policies nationwide, according to the release. Currently serving as vice president of enterprise services with TA Dedicated, Gonnerman excels in safety leadership and mentorship.

Throughout her career, she has held influential positions including serving as the National Chair of the American Trucking Association (ATA) Safety Management Council from 2019 to 2021 and being named ATA National Safety Director of the Year in 2016.

Beyond ATA, Gonnerman is the current chair of the Minnesota Safety Council leadership team and past safety conference chair. Her participation in key industry bodies, like the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) and the FMCSA’s CSA subcommittee, further emphasizes her leadership.

Gonnerman advocates for a culture of safety and is passionate about mentoring future leaders, especially women in trucking. An active member of Women in Trucking, she continues to inspire others while making a positive impact on her community through her involvement with organizations like Make-A-Wish.

Sheri Aaberg, chief operating officer, Transport Enterprise Leasing.

Aaberg excels in creating organizations where people matter, where they are challenged and where they have the opportunity to grow, according to the release. The culture Aaberg has created while leading at companies in the trucking industry throughout the last 24 years is one of excellence in performance, customer service and team development.

As the chief operating officer of Transport Enterprise Leasing, LLC, (TEL), Aaberg and her vision have been instrumental in the company’s growth and operating excellence since she joined TEL in 2014. She has overseen the development of process and organizational structure that has been key to the firm’s success, the release noted. Under her guidance, TEL’s lease portfolio has grown from 1,200 truck and trailer assets on lease to more than 9,300 vehicles. Employee headcount has grown exponentially, and TEL has been able to expand from its Chattanooga headquarters to a second location, an equipment reconditioning and remarketing facility in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Aaberg has served on the board of the Used Truck Association and is a member of the Heavy Truck Blue Book Advisory Committee. Her speaking presentations have included engagements with the Truckload Carriers Association, Used Truck Association Conventions, TruckPaper forums and Blue Book seminars. Through her leadership and executive sponsorship, Transport Enterprise Leasing has joined and become active in both national and state-level trucking associations.

Tracy Rushing, executive director of safety, RE Garrison Trucking Inc.

Rushing began her career nearly 30 years ago in Forest, Miss., weighing trucks and calculating driver timesheets, according to the release. Since then, she has advanced through various roles in the transportation industry, learning safety management, FMCSA Regulations and driver relations. In 2022, she joined RE Garrison Trucking as the Executive Director of Safety, overseeing the safety, recruiting and orientation teams.

Rushing is an active member of the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM), Truckload Carriers Associations (TCA) and the Safety & Maintenance Management Council of the Alabama Trucking Association (SMMC). She serves on the Risk Management Advisory Committee of the ATA Comp Fund (RMAC), the Women in Trucking Membership Committee (WIT) and as the chair of the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Safety, Recruiting and Retention Committee.Rushing has earned certifications from the North American Transportation Management Institute (NATMI) as a Certified Director of Safety (CDS) and as a NATMI Instructor.

In 2023, she was honored as the Alabama Safety Director of the Year Runner-Up.Faith and family have been her source of strength and motivation throughout her career. She is enthusiastic about mentoring and supporting women in trucking, believing strongly in their contributions to this vital industry.

The award finalists will participate on a panel discussion at the WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo held in Dallas, Texas, November 10 – 13, 2024. The winner will give a HERstory speech following the panel discussion.