CBP officers at Otay Mesa discover $3.2 million in meth in floor frame of tractor-trailer

OTAY MESA, Calif., – Customs and Border Patrol were able to find a major drug haul in an 18-wheeler that wasn’t so obvious.

According to a release issued last week, CBP officers assigned to the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility discovered more than $3.2 million in methamphetamine concealed within the floor frame of a tractor-trailer in a single enforcement action.

The incident occurred on October 3 when CBP officers encountered a 40-year- old male driving an empty commercial tractor-trailer seeking entry into the United States from Mexico. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the driver, a valid border crossing card holder, and commercial tractor-trailer for further examination.

Authrorities say during secondary inspection, non-intrusive screening technology was utilized to scan the tractor-trailer where officers observed anomalies within the floor-frame of the tractor-trailer. A CBP K-9 unit responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

Upon initial inspection of the tractor-trailer, the trailer appeared empty.

CBP officers conducted a physical examination of the tractor-trailer’s floor and discovered 265 packages hidden within the floor frame. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as methamphetamine, weighing a total of approximately 2,686 pounds with an estimated street value more than $3.2 million.

“I am extremely proud of our dedicated workforce,” stated Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Area Port of Otay Mesa. “Our officers are always vigilant and work hard to ensure our border security is not compromised and to protect our communities from dangerous drugs.”

CBP officers seized the narcotics and commercial tractor-trailer while the driver was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

CBP says the bust was part of a larger initiative called Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.