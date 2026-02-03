Pickup driver going wrong way killed after head-on crash with semi truck in Wyoming

EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Utah man is dead after a head-on collision involving his pickup truck and a semi on Friday in Wyoming.

According to a news release, the crash occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. That is when the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Dispatch was notified of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound at mile post four in Evanston.

WHP said troopers arrived to find a commercial motor vehicle vehicle had been struck head-on by a Chevy pickup truck.

Police say witness statements and evidence at the scene shows that the Chevy pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes before colliding with the semi truck. One lane of the westbound traffic was blocked for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The driver of the Chevy pick up, identified as Duane Derrick, 40, of Logan, Utah, died on scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to the hospital, was treated and released. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This latest crash brings total deaths on Wyoming roadways to 7 on the year, compared to 5 in 2025, and 2 in 2024