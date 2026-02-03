TheTrucker.com
Pickup driver going wrong way killed after head-on crash with semi truck in Wyoming

By Bruce Guthrie -
EVANSTON, Wyo. — A Utah man is dead after a head-on collision involving his pickup truck and a semi on Friday in Wyoming.

According to a news release, the crash occurred on Friday afternoon at approximately 2 p.m. That is when the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Dispatch was notified of a crash on Interstate 80 westbound at mile post four in Evanston.

WHP said troopers arrived to find a commercial motor vehicle vehicle had been struck head-on by a Chevy pickup truck.

Police say witness statements and evidence at the scene shows that the Chevy pickup was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes before colliding with the semi truck. One lane of the westbound traffic was blocked for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.

The driver of the Chevy pick up, identified as Duane Derrick, 40, of Logan, Utah, died on scene. The driver of the commercial motor vehicle was transported to the hospital, was treated and released. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

This latest crash brings total deaths on Wyoming roadways to 7 on the year, compared to 5 in 2025, and 2 in 2024

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

