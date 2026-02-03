Moving industry prepares for ATA Moving & Storage Conference 2026 annual meeting

WASHINGTON — Registration is underway for the American Trucking Associations’ Moving & Storage Conference 2026 Annual Meeting in Nashville, Tenn.

The meeting will take place as the industry undergoes a paradigm shift, with the Pentagon recently announcing significant reforms to its military relocation program.

2026 Annual Meeting

The MSC Annual Meeting, which will run March 15-17, will address key topics, including military moving, government contracting, and the economy. Additional sessions will dive into the nuances of corporate and industrial relocations as well as strategies for navigating a competitive market.

The event has a wealth of opportunities to learn best practices from experts across the spectrum of the industry. Steven Goldbach, who leads Deloitte’s Sustainability business in the U.S., will address the conference to highlight ways movers can increase efficiency and reduce operational costs. See more in the event brochure.

Practical Insights with Real World Impacts

“The MSC 2026 Annual Meeting is where the moving and storage community comes together to do more than just compare notes on the year ahead,” said Dan Hilton, MSC executive director. “Attendees will gain practical insights into policy and regulatory developments, explore new tools and partners in our expanded exhibits area, and learn directly from peers who understand the realities of this business. Whether you’re focused on operations, growth, or advocacy, MSC Annual is designed to help leaders in our industry walk away with clearer direction, stronger relationships, and real ideas they can put to work as soon as you get home.”

Networking Opportunities

The MSC Annual Meeting is structured around networking and includes numerous occasions for attendees to learn from their peers. By popular demand, this year’s Mover’s After Hours event is open to all MSC Annual participants, and the Mover’s Bash and live auction benefiting the Moving and Storage Institute provides another chance for members of the industry to connect. In addition to this great networking, there are additional opportunities for this industry to give back with the participation of Move for Hunger, Truckers Against Trafficking, and the Claims Prevention and Procedures Council on hand to offer their perspective and connect with leaders of the moving and storage industry.

Community Coming Together

“What makes the MSC Annual Meeting so special is the sense of community you feel the moment you arrive,” said Heather Paraino, MSC Chair, vice president & deputy general counsel at UniGroup, C.A. “This meeting brings together leaders from every corner of the moving and storage industry to learn from one another, discuss what’s ahead, and build connections that last well beyond the event. I’m eager to join everyone in Nashville this year and continue the important conversations driving our industry forward.”

For more information, or to register before the February 18 early-bird deadline, click here.