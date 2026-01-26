ATA celebrates overhaul of military move program

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ Moving & Storage Conference is applauding the announcement that the Pentagon is implementing significant reforms to the moving process for service members and their families to improve the efficiency and quality of military relocations.

“The American Trucking Associations’ Moving & Storage Conference welcomes Secretary [Pete] Hegseth’s continued focus on supporting warfighters and their families,” said Dan Hilton, ATA’s Moving & Storage Conference executive director. “[The]announcement is an important step toward more reliable, predictable services for military households – and toward ensuring the Permanent Change of Station process strengthens, rather than strains, readiness. That’s why we’ve long pushed for practical, common-sense reforms that help every relocation be handled smoothly and dependably for those who serve – and why we’ll continue to work with the PCS Joint Task Force and the new Personal Property Activity (PPA), Major General Curtis, and Congress to support our nation’s warfighters with the level of service they deserve.”