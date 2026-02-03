Navigating the 2026 freight market: What we learned in 2025

SPONSORED BY LANDSTAR

Owner-operators who pay attention to shifting market trends can position themselves for new opportunities and growth in the freight industry. The 2026 freight environment is expected to remain dynamic.

Considerations for 2026 include economic factors, emerging opportunities and advances in technology. Understanding these economic drivers will empower you to make informed, strategic decisions. Gaining insight now enables you to position yourself for a more resilient, profitable year.

Economic headwinds and your bottom line

Inflation and rising operating costs

Costs for tires, service and insurance impact an owner-operator’s bottom line. That makes every rate decision more important. Percentage pay, like Landstar’s model, aligns your earnings with the line-haul revenue instead of flat pay that doesn’t rise when the market rises.

The residual effects of 2025’s economic uncertainty, tariffs and inflation continue to drive up operational costs for owner-operators.

Higher expenses mean you may benefit from even greater focus on revenue per mile and cost control. It's about more than just securing loads with good rates. Finding ways to keep your operating expenses in check may also help. The benefits of Landstar's buying power are passed on to the owner-operators in its network through their purchasing program, Landstar Contractors' Advantage Purchasing Program® (LCAPP). The program offers discounts on tires, fuel and other equipment and services that keep you rolling.

A percentage pay model like Landstar's stands out here. Your earning potential grows in line with market rates, supporting your efforts to offset higher operating costs. Plus, Landstar's independent owner-operators can stretch their dollar and reduce overhead costs by taking advantage of the savings offered through LCAPP for the two items drivers need all the time — fuel and tires.

Consumer spending and freight demand

When consumer buying habits shift, some freight segments grow while others cool off. To stay up-to-date, Landstar provides owner-operators with regular market updates, making it easier to adjust your lanes, equipment focus or hauling preferences before the market catches you off guard.

Changes in spending patterns lead to increased demand in certain sectors over others. Monitoring consumer, economic and industry trends can help owner-operators identify where they could benefit by making shifts in their businesses.

Monitoring consumer, economic and industry trends can help owner-operators identify where they could benefit by making shifts in their businesses. Business Strategy: Consider remaining flexible, pivoting to high-demand lanes and freight types, instead of being tied to fixed routes.

Emerging Freight Opportunities: Beyond the Basics

Growing demand for complex freight

Complex freight such as heavy haul and temperature-controlled can often pay more.

Reefer/Temperature-Controlled: Important for temperature sensitive goods, including (but not limited to) pharmaceuticals, food and chemicals.

Owner-operators leased to Landstar who want to grow in these segments benefit from opportunities for freight variety and direct access to agents who specialize in these loads.

Action steps to increase earning potential

Explore complex freight niches.

Gain knowledge in proper load securement, the process for getting the required movement permits for oversized loads, and the additional requirements such as pilot cars, flags and lighting. Landstar provides assistance to its independent owner-operators by arranging for escorts, pilot cars, oversized permits, routing and LCV training.

Build a reputation for handling complex freight safely and reliably.

Tap into Landstar’s network of experienced agents and high value freight to diversify owner-operator revenue.

Business Impact: By identifying and pursuing complex freight, owner-operators can enhance revenue, diversify business streams and position themselves to meet evolving market needs.

Efficient and environmentally conscious operations

Owner-operators who practice fuel efficiency or who use equipment with certain features such as side skirts, top kits and undertrays can benefit from better fuel efficiency, and it may help differentiate them from other capacity providers in certain bids.

Smart steps you can use now:

Use efficient routing tools. The LandstarOne® app with Load Alerts® and Landstar Maximizer® can help reduce empty miles.

Keep your equipment well maintained.

Consider upgrades over time. Through Landstar’s discount program (LCAPP), Landstar owner-operators can access discounts on low‑rolling‑resistance tires and APUs – two upgrades proven to cut fuel costs.

You don’t need a brand-new truck to start seeing benefits. Small adjustments today help you stand out to customers focused on sustainability.

Staying ahead of regulatory changes

Key regulatory factors

Failure to comply can result in costly fines and operational downtime.

Actionable insights

Staying compliant frees you to focus on moving freight safely and efficiently, minimizing risk and disruption to your business. Leasing on with a carrier, like Landstar, that prioritizes compliance support, transforms regulatory requirements from a burden into a manageable part of your daily operations.

2026 freight market: Key takeaways for owner-operators

Challenges and Opportunities: The 2026 freight market will bring a mix of obstacles and potential for growth.

Success Factors: Drivers who stay flexible, understand the market and use the right tools can succeed.

Action Plan:

Keep an eye on economic shifts.

Pursue complex freight to diversify your income.

Take advantage of technology that puts you in control.

Outcome: By embracing these strategies, you can position yourself for profitability and sustain your business in a changing market.

Why independence matters for owner-operators

Being an independent owner-operator means choosing the loads, lanes and schedules that fit your life. Landstar supports that independence by offering:

Thousands of available loads daily

The ability to work directly with agents you trust

Back‑office and compliance support that keeps business operations simple

It’s a model designed for drivers who want more control, more options and more growth on their own terms.

Ready to take action?

2026 brings new challenges — but also big opportunities. If you want to explore what’s available:

Join a live load board demo to see how drivers use these tools every day.

to see how drivers use these tools every day. Talk with a Landstar recruiter if you want to learn how Landstar supports true independence with proven systems and freight access.

You set the course. Landstar gives you tools to help you make the most of it.