ODOT sets temporary legal weight restrictions

DEVILS LAKE, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is announcing temporary legal weight restrictions.

Effective Feb. 9, a section of OR6 eastbound and westbound will be restricted to 20,000 lbs. single axle, 34,000 lbs. tandem axle – 80,000 lbs GVW, Weight Table 1 (legal weight) for all loads at all hours. The estimated completion date for this work is Aug. 28.

No Detours Available

“There are no local detours available,” ODOT said. “Motor carriers exceeding the above weights will need to avoid traveling through this area during the restricted days/hours, or use authorized alternate routes such as US26.”

For help determining authorized alternate routes, contact the agency’s Over Dimension Permit Unit at (503) 373-0000, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For current construction and travel information, visit www.tripcheck.com or dial 511.