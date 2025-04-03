Georgia Governor announces new Flock facility in Atlanta area

ATLANTA, Ga. — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that Georgia-headquartered Flock Safety is opening a new manufacturing facility in Smyrna.

The new 97,000-square-foot facility will ultimately create an estimated 210 new jobs over the next three years and represents an investment of approximately $10 million.

“In Georgia, we foster a business environment where innovative companies can get off the ground and grow into leaders in their industry while operating in safe communities,” Kemp said. “Flock Safety is a great example of the success that approach has created, and we’re proud to celebrate this milestone with them. We look forward to many years of partnership with Flock Safety in their efforts to help keep Georgians safe.”

Over 300 law enforcement agencies and 100 businesses in Georgia have deployed Flock Safety’s technology to solve and reduce crime. Flock Safety launched its Drone as First Responder system last year upon the acquisition of Aerodome, a leader in rapid response drones for public safety.

“We feel fortunate to have our roots in Georgia, the state that is undisputedly the leader in the American aerospace industry, and are proud to invest further by creating hundreds of advanced manufacturing and aviation jobs locally,” said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. “Drone as First Responder technology stands to transform emergency response, and these made-in-America, NDAA-compliant drones will have a transformative impact on the local communities we aim to serve.”

Flock Safety’s new facility in Smyrna is dedicated to the production of the company’s advanced public safety tools, including Drone as First Responder technology as well as refurbishing damaged devices and assembling solar panels.

Flock produces products that can read license plates at up to 100 miles per hour as well as in heavy traffic, and can be paired with gunshot detection technology.