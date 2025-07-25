Big rig tires catch fire on Tennessee highway

Blown tire parts from a big rig reportedly hit a sedan on Interstate 24 near Clarksville, Tenn. which, according to reports from clarksvillenow.com then turned in front of the semi, which caused a fire.

The report cited Montgomery County Fire Service Chief Michael Rios.

Rios said the semi locked up its brakes, causing the back tires to catch fire. The truck was hauling parts for heavy-duty plastic brooms in cardboard boxes, and the load caught fire.

The driver detached from the trailer to keep the fire from spreading to the truck.

The trailer was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, according to the report.

The county Highway Department back hoe assisted to turn the trailer over.

“It was definitely a team effort,” Rios said. “Thank God for EMS being on the scene helping us stay hydrated. It was another challenge working with gear on a fire in the summer heat on black asphalt.”