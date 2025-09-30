ACT: Used truck sales increase for first time in five months

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales increased for the first time in five months in August.

“The 11% m/m gain was better than expected on a seasonally adjusted basis,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “August is typically the second best sales month of the year, running more than 8% above average. The auction market turned in a respectable performance that was counter to its expected decline. Auction volumes floated 3.4% higher m/m in August. The wholesale channel saw its largest sequential gain since February 2024 in August, adding 35% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes climbed 11% m/m in August.”

“Even though summer does not officially end until late September, used truck sales typically exit the summer (and spring) doldrums in August,” Tam said. “Clearly August did not disappoint this year, at least from a unit volume perspective. Industry participants should interpret this as a positive sign, especially in light of all the noise in the economy and commercial vehicle market these days.”