Diesel prices rise half as much as previous week

Diesel prices continued to climb, but not as sharply as last week.
The average price for a gallon of diesel rose a half cent after a one-cent rise last week.
The US Energy Information Administration reported that prices rose from $3.740 to $3.754.
Most regions moved up or down within the half-cent margin.
The biggest moving region was the West Coast Less California which rose exactly two cents from $4.123 to $4.143.
The New England Region and Midwest regions remained exactly unchanged at $3.962, and $3.731 respectively.
