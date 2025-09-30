TheTrucker.com
Diesel prices rise half as much as previous week

By Bruce Guthrie -
Diesel prices have risen slightly.

Diesel prices continued to climb, but not as sharply as last week.

The average price for a gallon of diesel rose a half cent after a one-cent rise last week.

The US Energy Information Administration reported that prices rose from $3.740 to $3.754.

Most regions moved up or down within the half-cent margin.

The biggest moving region was the West Coast Less California which rose exactly two cents from $4.123 to $4.143.

The New England Region and Midwest regions remained exactly unchanged at $3.962, and $3.731 respectively.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

