FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index improves in July, but remains negative

By Dana Guthrie -
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The FTR Shippers Conditions Index for July, although still negative, improved to a reading of -2.0 from the previous -3.6 in June.

“As of today, we forecast very mildly unfavorable market conditions for shippers over the next couple of years, but trucking capacity is poised to tighten significantly,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “A preliminary revision of payroll jobs data in trucking already implies a tighter supply of drivers than previously indicated, but the big development is the just-announced crackdown on foreign nationals holding commercial driver’s licenses along with the ongoing scrutiny over English language skills. Record insurance premium costs add to the pressure. Also, the new 25% tariff on heavy trucks could further reduce trucking companies’ ability to grow whenever freight demand warrants. A weak freight market might keep these pressures at bay for a while, but shippers could face a much hotter market once volume recovers.”

While fuel costs were a headwind in July, freight dynamics were more favorable for shippers. Freight rates were the most favorable since October. The SCI outlook has weakened a bit but, for now, still looks close to neutral throughout most of 2026. However, a more negative outlook might be coming due to regulatory and enforcement changes.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

