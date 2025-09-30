Wabash expands southeast footprint

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash is announcing a significant expansion of its network in the southeast.

“These moves reflect how Wabash is building an extensive partner ecosystem that puts parts, service and support closer to our customers,” said Dave Hill, vice president of parts and services, Wabash. “Together, these Atlanta expansions mean faster turnaround, more coverage and better reliability for fleets operating across Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.”

Wabash is strengthening customer access and service in the greater Atlanta region with three strategic growth moves:

Opening a new Parts & Service center.

Expanding its dealer relationship with Fleetco.

Ading CS Truck and Trailer to its Preferred Partner Network.

New Atlanta Parts & Service Center

Strategically located at the heart of the Southeast’s trucking corridor, Wabash’s new Atlanta-area Parts and Services center provides faster access to parts, service and truck body upfitting, according to a company press release. It offers Wabash’s Ready-to-Mount (RTM) truck bodies for dry freight and platform applications with “rapid turnaround times for in-stock chassis.” The Atlanta site joins Wabash service centers in California, Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, with additional locations on the way.

Fleetco Dealer Expansion

Fleetco, a long-standing Wabash dealer, will now represent Wabash in the greater Atlanta market with trailer sales. This expansion broadens Wabash’s dealer footprint in the Southeast, which gives customers additional access to new and used equipment through a trusted partner, according to the release.

“We’re proud to grow our existing partnership with Wabash in the greater Atlanta market,” said Bill Tirrill, president, Fleetco. “With more than 14 years of experience working closely with Wabash, this new chapter in Atlanta allows us to expand our sales force across the region and provide our clients immediate access to new and used trailers. We will be able to improve the expertise and commitment our clients expect from the Fleetco/Wabash team. Together we’re creating more opportunities to serve our clients, allowing them to keep on trucking.”

Preferred Partner Network Addition

Wabash is adding three CS Truck and Trailer locations to its Preferred Partner Network in Georgia, which brings expert service, maintenance and Wabash Genuine Parts to more customers through authorized third-party dealerships, according to the release. The Preferred Partner Network model is “central to Wabash’s strategy of making high-quality parts more accessible through a seamless national network.”

“As our customer base grows, expanding our dealer and partner network is critical to delivering the speed and service customers expect,” Hill said. “Atlanta is a perfect example of how we’re executing that strategy—combining service centers, dealer partners, and the Preferred Partner Network to increase coverage and elevate the customer experience.”