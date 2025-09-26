Wabash and Global Tank ink partnership to expand tank trailer network

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wabash is partnering with Global Tank to expand Wabash’s tank trailer footprint and strengthen its dealer network across the United States.

Global Tank has selected Wabash to grow its tank trailer product portfolio and enhance service offerings for shippers and carriers nationwide.

“Global Tank has built a reputation on delivering full-service solutions that align closely with our mission to empower customers through innovation and excellence,” said Drew Schwartzhoff, chief commercial officer at Wabash. “This partnership directly supports our strategy to grow our tank trailer business and extend Wabash’s national dealer and preferred partner network reach into new and underserved regional markets.”

Extending Wabash Offerings

According to a joint press release, Global Tank brings a strong geographic footprint and decades of industry expertise to Wabash’s dealer ecosystem. Initially, the partnership extends Wabash tank offerings into new states including Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. The collaboration will enable Wabash to reach more customers and scale its tank trailer business with increased access, service capabilities and local support.

The partnership adds four experienced sales and leasing representatives from Global Tank to Wabash’s dealer network, expanding commercial coverage across eight states and further strengthening the ability to meet customer demand at the local level. Global Tank will focus on T407/412, FRP, Fertilizer & Stainless-Steel bolster (all excluding F & C) tank trailers.

Global Tank Gains Wabash’s Tank Trailer Portfolio Access

With the partnership, Global Tank gains access to Wabash’s industry-leading tank trailer portfolio, enabling them to expand their offerings and better serve the evolving needs of tank fleets. Backed by Wabash’s manufacturing scale, innovation and national dealer support network, Global Tank is positioned to strengthen its presence in core markets and unlock new growth across high-demand verticals, according to the release.

“We’re excited to join forces with Wabash and bring new offerings and services to our broad customer base,” said James Stinson, president and CEO of Global Tank. “This collaboration gives our customers expanded access to industry-leading tank trailers backed by the strength of Wabash’s national support network.”

As a Wabash dealer, Global Tank will support sales and service for Wabash’s tank trailer portfolio. Their end-to-end offerings include fleet rental, leasing, DOT compliance and maintenance solutions, along with a sustainability-focused approach that reconditions used equipment, recycles components and partners with eco-conscious vendors.

“The Wabash-Global Tank partnership positions both companies for accelerated growth while enhancing customer experience through expanded product access and regional service support,” the release said. “It also reflects Wabash’s continued investment in a connected dealer network designed to streamline fleet operations and deliver maximum value to customers.”