Side curtain airbags now standard in new Volvo trucks

Volvo Trucks North America is announcing that integrated side curtain airbags will now be standard equipment on new Volvo truck models built for the North American market.

“Safety is part of our DNA at Volvo, and we continue to lead the way in improving road safety,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “Our vision Toward Zero Accidents means that no Volvo truck should be involved in an accident. By making side curtain airbags standard, we are taking another important step toward protecting both drivers and passengers in some of the most dangerous crash scenarios.”

This marks another industry first for Volvo Trucks, according to a company press release. Volvo Trucks introduced the driver front airbag in 1996 with the launch of the VN model and made it standard equipment going forward.

Side Curtain Airbags

“The side curtain airbags are engineered to deploy in a rollover, offering added protection for both the driver and passenger,” Volvo said. “Rollovers remain among the most severe crash types, accounting for roughly half of all truck occupant fatalities. * By making side curtain airbags standard, Volvo Trucks is expanding access to a proven safety innovation that can help reduce injuries and fatalities in these high-impact situations. This added protection will now be standard on every new Volvo VNL and new VNR as part of Volvo’s safety-first approach.”

A Legacy of Safety Leadership

This milestone builds on Volvo’s decades-long leadership in advancing safety, according to Volvo.

“In 1959, Volvo invented the three-point safety belt and made the design freely available, a decision credited with saving millions of lives,” Volvo said. “Volvo was also the first heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America to introduce high-strength steel cabs, electronic stability control, and, most recently, an automatic emergency call system that connects trucks directly to 911 after air bag deployment. With side curtain airbags now standard across its new lineup, Volvo Trucks continues to set new benchmarks for protecting drivers, passengers and everyone on the road.”