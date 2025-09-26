WTA offers support for enforcement of English Language Proficiency

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In an effort to maintain “the highest standards of safety on our state’s roadways,” Sheri Call, Washington Trucking Associations’ president and CEO, is offering support for the Washington State Patrol and its enforcement of English Language Proficiency (ELP).

WTA has remained silent on the issue of ELP enforcement but is now speaking out to protect against the potential loss of $10 million in federal funds. WTA works closely with the Washington State Patrol’s enforcement division to keep drivers current on all safety regulations and protect all users of Washington’s roadways.

Commitment to Ensuring the Highest Safety Standards

In a letter to Gov. Bob Ferguson, Call underscored the importance of retaining the funding and reinforcing the WTA’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest safety standards.

“Our collaboration with law enforcement is essential in ensuring consistent application of regulations and maintaining high safety standards,” Call said. “While our members take pride in their unwavering commitment to these principles, we are concerned about the potential loss of federal funding due to our stance on enforcing driver English language proficiency. We remained silent on the executive order to elevate enforcement because English proficiency has long been a requirement for obtaining and retaining a commercial driver’s license. However, we cannot remain silent about the threat a lack of enforcement in our state poses to funding our law enforcement resources.”

Drivers Represent Washington’s Diversity

“Our professional drivers reflect Washington’s diversity and are vital to industries across the state,” Call said. “They have consistently met English proficiency standards, even before the recent enhanced enforcement efforts. We are committed to maintaining a diverse, well-trained, safe driver workforce that upholds these standards. A balanced approach—one that respects worker diversity while ensuring robust enforcement—is crucial to safeguarding the safety, efficiency and economic vitality of our supply chain.”