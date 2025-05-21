Duffy signs order on new guidance to enforce English proficiency requirement for truckers

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean P. Duffy signed an order on Tuesday at a trucking event in Austin announcing new guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators.

“America First means safety first,” Duffy said. “Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs. This common-sense change ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.”

Compliance Failures will be Placed Out-of-Service

Under the new guidance, commercial motor vehicle drivers who fail to comply with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) longstanding English-language proficiency (ELP) requirements will be placed out-of-service.

This new guidance is in line with President Trump’s April 2025 Executive Order to strengthen highway safety by ensuring that all commercial drivers are properly qualified and proficient in English, according to a USDOT press release.

“In April, Secretary Duffy announced steps to rescind a dangerous Obama-era policy that dismissed ELP requirements for CMV drivers,” the release said.

OOIDA Applauds Order

“I want to thank Secretary Duffy for hosting this important event,” said Todd Spencer, Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) president, CEO. “And I want to thank President Trump for taking bold action to put highway safety first by signing the Executive Order that restores English language proficiency as a core safety requirement for commercial drivers.

Spencer added that the move “is a good day for truckers. It’s a good day for families. And it’s a good day for common sense.”

“Out on the road, there’s no margin for error,” Spencer said. “Truckers drive 80,000-pound vehicles through all kinds of terrain—steep mountain passes, narrow turns, busy city streets. The only thing separating safe trips from deadly ones can be a simple road sign. These signs aren’t suggestions. They’re warnings. They save lives—but only if they’re understood. That’s why English proficiency behind the wheel isn’t some bureaucratic requirement—it’s a life-and-death safety standard. Truckers must be able to read road signs, communicate with law enforcement, and respond in emergencies. When that doesn’t happen, people get hurt—or worse.”

Spencer noted that enforcement of the ELP requirement had been “gutted” for over a decade resulting in safety violations not going away, but no longer being tracked

“OOIDA has advocated for returning English proficiency to the list of serious violations—and we’ve been calling on federal regulators to restore accountability and focus on real safety,” Spencer said. “And now, because of this Administration’s leadership, that’s exactly what’s happening.”