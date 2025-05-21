ACT Research: April Class 8 orders down 48%

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Final North American Class 8 net orders totaled 8.2k units in April, down 48% y/y as published in ACT Research’s latest State of the Industry: NA Classes 5-8 report.

“April orders were at levels not seen since the onset of the pandemic, when similar uncertainty reigned,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst at ACT. “In addition to self-inflicted economic stress, Q1’25 saw publicly traded TL carriers’ net income margins fall to the lowest levels since Q1’10—an ominous signal.”

According to Vieth, tractor orders unsuprisingly fell 51% y/y, to 5.0k units. Vocational truck orders fell 44% y/y, totaling 3.2k units.

“Total Classes 5-7 orders fell 35% y/y to 12.8k units. MD orders have slowed across the past six months, as current bloated inventories and a weaker economic outlook weigh on new orders,” Vieth said.