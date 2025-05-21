ASP seizes 36 pounds Fentanyl, 86 pounds of cocaine during I-40 traffic stop

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, May 19, at about 1:45 p.m., an Arkansas State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer at the 75-mile marker of eastbound Interstate 40.

Four boxes discovered in the cab of the truck contained 15 kilos of Fentanyl and 35 kilos of cocaine.

“Removing over 36 pounds of Fentanyl from our communities will save an untold number of lives,” said Col. Mike Hagar, ASP. “This seizure amounts to around 150,000 lethal doses taken off the streets. Our top priority is protecting the lives of Arkansans. Seizures like this should serve as a warning to anyone transporting illicit narcotics along our interstates and highways. State Police will remain vigilant and committed to keeping the roads safe for law-abiding citizens.”

The driver, Claude Bell, 56, of California, was charged with 21 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine and 21 counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl. He is in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration custody and will face charges in U.S. Eastern District federal court in Little Rock.

Bell said he was traveling from Los Angeles to Memphis.