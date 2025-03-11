New safety, fuel efficiency drive launch of new Volvo VNR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The new Volvo VNR made a splash during the kickoff to the American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) 2025 Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) meeting.

As the curtain dropped to reveal the new model, the news was broadcast loudly from Volvo’s multimedia monitors at the OEM’s booth in the exhibition hall.

Volvo Trucks North America’s President Peter Voorhoeve announced the unveiling — an encore to last year’s launch of the VNL — as what he dubbed “a new standard for the industry.”

Safety First

While the presentation began by contrasting the differences between the new VNR and last year’s VNL, the core features of both trucks revolve around safety.

“Our cabs are made from high-strength steel,” Voorhoeve said. “These cabs are made to respond to the Swedish high-impact tests.”

Another safety measure: In addition to the standard driver-side air bag, the VNR features a left-side air bag curtain to help protect drivers in rollover crashes.

“It is very important to protect the driver,” Voorhoeve said.

In the event of a crash or rollover, the VNR is equipped to immediately notify emergency services.

“We want zero fatalities with our trucks,” he said.

In addition, Voorhoeve pointed out that accident fatalities can also mean the death of someone outside the truck, as drivers share the road with cyclists and pedestrians.

Volvo has implemented some safety features for outside the truck which include long-range radar that will detect vulnerable road users.

The VNR also features road sign recognition technology that’s displayed inside the cab to help alert the driver to possible hazards. The truck can display as many as three road signs in a row.

Traditional side mirrors can be replaced with a camera monitoring system that shows the entire truck and trailer. The system is equipped with infrared capability for night driving, and there is also a de-icing option.

Lane-assist technology provides audible warnings to improve safety, and adaptive cruise control helps reduce risks. In addition, the truck can alert the driver to objects on the road ahead and can go as far as applying emergency braking.

“We see a combination of humans and technology working together to drive our zero-accident environment,” Voorhoeve said.

What is the Difference between the New VNR and the VNL?

For one thing, the VNR is shorter in length, which makes it easier to maneuver, and it’s equipped with a three-piece steel bumper.

As a crowd gathered around Volvo’s booth, Voorhoeve stated that the new vehicle, which is available in different cab variations, is designed for versatility and efficiency.

Cab Configurations

VNR 300 : According to Volvo, this is the top choice for customers who need a regional haul tractor, and it’s perfectly suited for the demands of urban delivery. Volvo says the all-new VNR 300 offers an “amazingly tight” wall-to-wall turning radius, making it one of the most maneuverable Class 8 trucks on the road.

: According to Volvo, this is the top choice for customers who need a regional haul tractor, and it’s perfectly suited for the demands of urban delivery. Volvo says the all-new VNR 300 offers an “amazingly tight” wall-to-wall turning radius, making it one of the most maneuverable Class 8 trucks on the road. VNR 440 : This compact, highly maneuverable mid-roof 42-inch sleeper provides a comfortable place to rest when a driver has reached a mandatory break period or must stay an extra night on the road.

: This compact, highly maneuverable mid-roof 42-inch sleeper provides a comfortable place to rest when a driver has reached a mandatory break period or must stay an extra night on the road. VNR 640 : This mid-roof 62-inch sleeper is designed for drivers who spend multiple days in bulk haul or flatbed deliveries that can be weight sensitive.

: This mid-roof 62-inch sleeper is designed for drivers who spend multiple days in bulk haul or flatbed deliveries that can be weight sensitive. VNR 660 : Featuring a 62-inch high-roof sleeper, This is the premium, most spacious option in the new lineup. According to Volvo, this configuration is well suited for both regional deliveries and long-haul trips, combining aerodynamics for highway driving with the tight turning radius and maneuverability of the other VNR cab configurations. The all-new Volvo VNR 660 could also be a good choice for fleets needing a sleeper truck while operating in areas with stringent length restrictions.

: Featuring a 62-inch high-roof sleeper, This is the premium, most spacious option in the new lineup. According to Volvo, this configuration is well suited for both regional deliveries and long-haul trips, combining aerodynamics for highway driving with the tight turning radius and maneuverability of the other VNR cab configurations. The all-new Volvo VNR 660 could also be a good choice for fleets needing a sleeper truck while operating in areas with stringent length restrictions. VNR straight truck: This adaptable configuration is available in any cab size, from day cab to sleeper options in the 300, 440, 640 and 660 models. Volvo says the customizable configurations are designed to meet the demands of diverse applications whether outfitted as a box van, flatbed, roll back, expeditor or tanker application and provide unmatched versatility and performance.

While the VNR is designed for regional and local distribution, “it will also do pretty good highway applications,” the company noted.

Fuel Efficiency

According to Volvo, the all-new VNR series delivers up to 7.5% improved fuel efficiency compared to the legacy VNR. This is achieved through enhanced aerodynamics, powertrain innovations and idle reduction technologies that can reduce fuel costs and emissions for fleets. In addition, eco-roll technology can disengage the driveline on a downhill grade, allowing the truck to roll for an optimal amount of time to help save fuel.

Another feature of the all-new VNR is the wedge-shaped cab, which Volvo says is designed to guide airflow to balance aerodynamics and cooling.

The sleek design eliminates the need for an exterior sun visor, further optimizing airflow over the roof of the cab. The aerodynamic windshield has an aggressive curvature that reduces drag and is bonded to the steel cab for improved airflow over and around the cab.

According to Volvo, all of these features reduce air turbulence, driving greater fuel efficiency. A fully customizable idle shutdown feature helps fleets to reduce fuel consumption, especially helpful for local delivery routes.

According to Voorhoeve, the ultimate goal of the Volvo team is to provide trucking fleets with the tools they need.

“We want our customers to be successful,” Voorhoeve said.