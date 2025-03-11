TheTrucker.com
Corn chaos: I-75 becomes a grainy adventure

By Dana Guthrie -
Corn chaos: I-75 becomes a grainy adventure
I-75 became a cornfield on Monday after a semi-truck crashed and spilled its contents on the interstate in Georgia. (Photo courtesy Whitfield County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned semi-truck carrying corn had lanes closed on Interstate 75 on Monday.

The accident occurred on I-75 Southbound at mile marker 337 in Whitfield County, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.

GDOT Corn
(Photo courtesy GDOT)

Two lanes were closed as workers removed the truck and then cleared the lanes of the spilled corn.

There was no report of any injuries in the crash. No information has been released as to what caused the crash or the company involved. This is an on-going story.

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

