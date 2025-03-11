Corn chaos: I-75 becomes a grainy adventure

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — An overturned semi-truck carrying corn had lanes closed on Interstate 75 on Monday.
The accident occurred on I-75 Southbound at mile marker 337 in Whitfield County, according to the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Two lanes were closed as workers removed the truck and then cleared the lanes of the spilled corn.
There was no report of any injuries in the crash. No information has been released as to what caused the crash or the company involved. This is an on-going story.