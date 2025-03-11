Pilot’s new ‘Pick-Me-Up Pairing’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As spring break approaches and drivers set out on the open road, Pilot is offering a deal that’s as satisfying as it is convenient.

From now through May 12, guests who stop by any of Pilot’s participating locations can pair two hearty slices of pizza with a free 20 oz Coca-Cola bottle – a combo designed to keep journey makers fueled up and ready for the miles ahead, according to a Pilot press release.

Pilot’s Pick-Me-Up Pairing

“Pilot’s hot, fresh and hearty pizza is the perfect pick-me-up that will fill drivers up and get them back out on the road in no time,” said Sean Marrero, vice president of food and beverage at Pilot. “This spring, our guests can enjoy an unbeatable pairing of two slices and a free ice-cold Coke, perfect for spring break adventures, tackling the daily grind or anything in between.”

According to the release, Pilot continues to set itself apart by offering hot, fresh pizza that delivers quality, taste and value.

“With enough pizzas sold last year to cover 90 football fields, it’s clear that travelers across the country are big fans of this on-the-go favorite,” Pilot said.

Highlights of the Pilot Pizza Lineup

Bold variety of flavors – From classic options such as pepperoni to new limited-time offerings like Buffalo Chicken, which features seasoned chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch on artisan crust, and Chicken Bacon Ranch, layered with rich and savory Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, creamy ranch dressing and a garlic butter crust.*

– From classic options such as pepperoni to new limited-time offerings like Buffalo Chicken, which features seasoned chicken, tangy buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese and ranch on artisan crust, and Chicken Bacon Ranch, layered with rich and savory Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, creamy ranch dressing and a garlic butter crust.* Hot and ready by the slice – Perfectly portioned for those seeking a convenient and hearty meal during a busy day out on the road.

– Perfectly portioned for those seeking a convenient and hearty meal during a busy day out on the road. Fresh, hand-roped crust – Stretched and roped 46 times to ensure the perfect pizza canvas. Available on select varieties.*

“Pilot’s investment in fresh food innovation continues to grow, with plans to expand pizza offerings to even more locations by the end of the year, ensuring travelers everywhere can enjoy their favorite slices wherever the road takes them,” Pilot said. “For days when Pilot Pizza fans can’t make it to a store, the travel center’s crave-worthy pizza is available for delivery through DoorDash and other third-party delivery services.”

With AAA predicting 41% of travelers opting for road trips for their spring break travel, Pilot’s pizza and Coke deal is the perfect way to add a little joy to the miles ahead, according to the release.

“Stop in for the ultimate road trip fuel and see why Pilot Pizza is the perfect pick-me-up for life out in the great in-between,” Pilot said.

To learn more or find a store near you, visit pilotflyingj.com. *Available at participating locations. Prices may vary.