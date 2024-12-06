Technology packaging for the all-new Volvo VNL provides additional customer value

Volvo Trucks North America has redefined the spec’ing process for the all-new Volvo VNL models with an industry-first packaging approach including the innovative Technology Packages that provide a simple way to quickly select options for to improve driver safety, convenience, and comfort, all while enabling savings to be passed onto the customer through the bundled approach.

“The all-new Volvo VNL is the most driver-centric truck ever built for North America. When we began working on our packaging strategy, we focused on building the Technology Packages to enhance the overall driver experience and help fleets attract and retain today’s drivers, who desire a modern, connected truck loaded with advanced features and thoughtful design,” said Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing, Volvo Trucks North America. “From veteran drivers to the next generation of future drivers, the Technology Packaging with the all-new Volvo VNL offers tailored options to elevate the customer experience.”

According to a company media release, these packages provide significant enhancements that enhance connectivity capabilities, driver productivity and driver satisfaction while delivering exceptional value for both fleets and drivers. This industry-first packaging approach streamlines the spec’ing and ordering process for customers and dealers with a consultative approach to ensure that fleets have a best-in-class experience with their Volvo Trucks portfolio.

The all-new Volvo VNL is available in four exterior and interior trim levels — Core, Edge, Edge Black and Ultimate — across six cab configurations. Packaging options are available for each interior trim level to optimize the configuration and ordering process. Each interior trim package allows the Technology Package to be upgraded or downgraded one level from the pre-selected option. The Core trim level includes the standard Technology Package, while the Edge trim includes Technology Package #1. The Edge Black and Ultimate trim levels feature the top tier Technology Package #2.

The innovative Technology Packages build upon one another, offering a streamlined, efficient way to select features that enhance driver comfort and productivity while optimizing fleet performance.

Technology Packages for the all-new Volvo VNL include:

RADIO PACKAGE

The Radio Package is designed to keep drivers entertained and informed with options that accommodate a range of listening preferences, making long hauls more comfortable and enjoyable. Volvo Trucks is the first heavy-duty truck manufacturer to offer Sirius XM 360L with over-the-air data connectivity.

SiriusXM satellite radio is complimentary for the first three months when customers purchase the all-new Volvo VNL with the standard Technology Package. Customers who opt for the upgraded Technology Packages gain access to SiriusXM 360L app via the optional 9-inch Volvo infotainment system display, blending satellite and streaming for more available content and a personalized listening experience. Features like curated “For You” recommendations and notifications when your favorite artist, song or team is playing make it easier for drivers to find the perfect content on the go.

The Premium Radio Package enhances the sound experience with additional speakers, an amplifier and a subwoofer that provide higher audio clarity. Cell phone integration enables seamless access to navigation, messaging, and music playback apps.

NAVIGATION/NAVIGATION PLUS

Both Navigation and Navigation Plus are available as part of the truck’s advanced infotainment system and designed to simplify navigation, reduce time on the road, and support compliance with route regulations — all critical for fleet efficiency and driver satisfaction.

The standard Navigation system provides essential route planning to help drivers avoid congestion and stay on schedule. It includes easy-to-read, turn-by-turn directions displayed on the digital screen, ensuring drivers have access to accurate route guidance. The upgraded Navigation Plus system offers additional tools specifically geared toward long-haul trucking needs. To make it easier for drivers to plan the safest and most efficient routes for larger vehicles, it includes real-time traffic updates and enhanced route optimization for truck-specific restrictions.

DOOR LOCK AND IGNITION SWITCH

Volvo Trucks is the first heavy-duty truck manufacturer to offer an optional push-button ignition option. An all-new Volvo VNL equipped with push-button ignition can be started remotely via a key fob. Drivers can begin warming or cooling the cab and activate external lighting with their fob to assist their pre-trip inspection process. The innovative Volvo Parking Cooler, an integrated climate-control option, can also be activated from the fob.

WINDOW LIFT

Electrically powered windows with an auto up and down feature on both doors allow drivers to effortlessly enhance ventilation and comfort.

WIRELESS CHARGING

A wireless charging pad on the “doghouse” provides a convenient way for drivers to keep cell phones charged without extra cords or adapters, reducing cabin clutter. Wireless charging is also available in the sleeper environment for medium and large sleepers. With driver cell phone connectivity via Bluetooth and no wired USB connection needed for charging, the all-new Volvo VNL provides a completely wireless interface.

CAMERAS

Optional cameras provide up to seven views in the infotainment system display and customers can place the cameras in locations that make the best sense for their operations. The reverse back-up camera provides an excellent view of the back of the chassis on the 12-inch Driver Information Display (DID) without the need of the infotainment system display, making connecting the trailer much easier. Navigation can also be viewed on the DID or by using the infotainment system display, which can also scroll through up to a total of seven exterior camera views and configure up to four cameras to view in reverse gear.

AUTOMATIC LIGHTS & WIPERS

Intelligent lighting includes automatic headlight activation, high beams that automatically switch on and off, and cornering lamps that provide additional lighting when entering and exiting turns or curves at low speeds. Rain-sensing windshield wipers activate automatically when rain is detected.

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Sensors check tire pressure and temperature every 10 seconds and update data in the DID or on the infotainment system display, if equipped, every minute, with tire low pressure and high temperature notifications in near real-time, helping maintain optimal fuel efficiency and safety.

“With the extensive hours drivers spend behind the wheel, the all-new Volvo VNL boasts customizable features to enhance the driving experience,” Volvo said. “The Technology Packages have been expertly tailored to provide excellent value and reduce overall costs, simplifying the ordering process for customers and dealers.”