J. J. Keller to the rescue: Expert guidance for Wisconsin motor carriers navigating new ELD requirements

NEENAH, Wis. — By April 1, 2025, intrastate motor carriers in Wisconsin are required to use electronic logging devices (ELDs) in compliance with a final rule issued by the state in March 2024; to make it easier for these carriers to comply with the rule, J. J. Keller & Associates is offering its ELD Quick Comply Program, featuring the company’s Encompass Fleet Management System with ELDs.

“The ELD Quick Comply Program is ideal for Wisconsin’s intrastate carriers who need to get up and running right away with a reliable, driver-friendly system,” said Eric Kind, J. J. Keller’s technology solutions product leader. “The sooner carriers install compliant ELDs, the fewer interruptions to their business. Our program includes ELDs that are compatible with all vehicle classes, a mobile app for drivers with 24/7 support, implementation assistance and 60 days of free access to the Encompass back office.”

According to a company media release, ELDs have been required for interstate drivers since December 18, 2017, with individual states eventually adopting the requirement for intrastate drivers. Wisconsin is the last state to do so. These adoptions maintain any state-specific intrastate hours-of-service limits, while including the device requirements in Part 395, Subpart B of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs).

The release also noted that J. J. Keller’s Encompass system with ELDs automates hours-of-service compliance for the driver and the carrier. It accommodates all of Wisconsin’s ELD requirements, including tracking compliance of drivers’ weekly cycle hours, daily limits, workshift limits, personal use and yard moves. It also includes in-app alerts when thresholds are approached and supports team driving and roadside inspections. The Encompass back office audits all logs automatically, notifies users of violations and provides hours-of-service reporting.

“We’re prepared for immediate shipment of ELDs to Wisconsin carriers, and our dedicated implementation team is well qualified to ensure they have a smooth transition,” Kind said.