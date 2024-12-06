Trucking Cares Foundation welcomes new chairman Greg Owen

WASHINGTON — The Trucking Cares Foundation has named Greg Owen of Ability Tri-Modal as the new chairman of the trucking industry’s charitable arm, succeeding Phil Byrd, TCF’s inaugural chairman who served in that capacity since TCF was founded in 2018.

“I am deeply honored to lead the Trucking Cares Foundation, a very special organization that reflects the character and empathy of members of the trucking industry and enables us to give back to the communities we serve every day,” Owen said. “TCF would not be the strong organization it is today without the dedicated, visionary leadership of Phil Byrd. His contributions were instrumental in getting TCF off the ground, steering it through the challenges caused by the pandemic, and putting it on a firm footing for the future. I look forward to building on Phil’s commendable record. One of my top priorities will be a new, expansive fundraising initiative to establish a TCF endowment fund so that the trucking industry’s generous donations will continue to support communities in perpetuity.”

According to a TCF press release, over the past year, TCF has donated $150,000 to various charitable causes. One of TCF’s top priorities under Owen’s leadership in the coming years is to continue raising the profile of the Foundation’s efforts and develop new fundraising initiatives with the ultimate goal of creating an endowed TCF fund. Your support is needed to achieve that goal, and you can participate by donating here.

“Serving as TCF chairman has been a tremendous privilege, and it has been extraordinarily meaningful to have played a role in all of the Foundation’s core philanthropic initiatives over the past six years, from raising awareness about illegal fentanyl to supporting workforce development, disaster relief and highway safety,” Byrd said. “As I pass the torch, I am reassured in the knowledge that I am leaving this noble cause in supremely capable hands. Greg is an inspirational leader not only in the trucking industry, but in the community as well. He embodies his company’s motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ through his extensive, personal involvement in a wide variety of charities. He is the perfect choice to lead TCF into its next chapter.”

Owen is “Head Coach” of Ability Tri-Modal, a third-generation, privately held third-party transportation logistics, warehousing, and distribution services company, according to the release. He has been a longtime member of the ATA and California Trucking Association Board, and he is the past president of CTA. Additionally, he is active in countless organizations such as Rotary International, the End Polio campaign, and Ronald McDonald House. Along with his wife, Valerie, the Owens personally contributed to the TCF Founders Club in memory of their late son, Josh.

Byrd served for six years as chairman of TCF. During his tenure, he launched the Founders Club fundraising effort that resulted in over three dozen people or entities pledging $3.7 million in contributions. Byrd is the former Chairman of ATA (2013-2014) and recently retired from full-time work at Bulldog Hiway Express and Daseke, which was acquired by TFI. Phil is continuing to work in government affairs for TFI and will remain active within the Foundation.

“Greg’s altruistic spirit is admirable, and it is reflected in his active involvement with countless organizations including Rotary International and specifically the End Polio campaign, Ronald McDonald House and many others,” said Josh Lynch, ATA senior vice president of federation relations. “TCF will rely on his substantial experience with charitable nonprofits as we work to increase awareness of TCF’s mission; grow our impact in the core areas of workforce development, disaster relief, highway safety and community engagement; and launch new fundraising initiatives to sustain the Foundation for the long term. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Phil for the many years of service he has devoted to TCF. We could not have been more blessed to have an individual of Phil’s integrity and stature to get the organization up and running as well as guiding it through the uncertainty of COVID and reemerging as the country moved beyond it. Phil’s impeccable reputation within the trucking industry is well documented. In lending his time and name to leading TCF, he provided immediate and lasting credibility to the Foundation. It’s an honor to work so closely with Phil, and I am delighted that he will continue to be a part of the Foundation going forward.”