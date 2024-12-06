Bicyclist dies in crash with semi truck in Florida

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — According to a report from WTLV in Jacksonville, Fla., a bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died after a crash with a semi-truck in Jacksonville Beach Thursday evening.
A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said the crash occurred near the corner of Beach Boulevard and 12th Street South. The call came in just after 5:45 p.m.
The bicyclist, a man in his 50s or 60s, was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition but ultimately passed away, according to the police department.
The driver of the semi-truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the department said.
