Bicyclist dies in crash with semi truck in Florida

By Bruce Guthrie -
A cyclist has died as a result of a collision with a semi truck in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — According to a report from WTLV in Jacksonville, Fla., a bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he later died after a crash with a semi-truck in Jacksonville Beach Thursday evening.

A spokesperson with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said the crash occurred near the corner of Beach Boulevard and 12th Street South. The call came in just after 5:45 p.m.

The bicyclist, a man in his 50s or 60s, was transported to Memorial Hospital in critical condition but ultimately passed away, according to the police department.

The driver of the semi-truck stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the department said.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

