Semi crash on Ohio off-ramp seriously injures deputy, one other

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — According to a Columbus, Ohio television station, authorities are investigating a serious crash involving a semi and a car early Thursday morning on the off-ramp of I-71 southbound, near SR-37.
WSYX television that the accident happened shortly after 4 a.m.
Deputies say that a semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Stephanie Cardenaz and a Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Patrick O’Neal collided.
According to the report, O’Neal’s Camry was disabled on the side of the road after a previous, unrelated crash on I-71 southbound. Two Delaware County Sheriff’s cruisers were on scene with their cruiser lights active, assisting O’Neal, when Cardenaz lost control of the semi.
The semi then struck a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy and O’Neal’s Toyota Camry.
The deputy who was hit, who’s been identified as 27-year-old Nickolas Golden, as well as O’Neal, were taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.
A friend of Cardenaz told WSYX that she sought treatment at a local hospital for back pain after leaving the crash scene.
