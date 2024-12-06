TheTrucker.com
Semi crash on Ohio off-ramp seriously injures deputy, one other

By Bruce Guthrie -
A serious crash on I-71 involving a sheriff's deputy and a 64-year-old-man happened on December 4th, 2024 in Berkshire. (COURTESY OF WSYX)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — According to a Columbus, Ohio television station, authorities are investigating a serious crash involving a semi and a car early Thursday morning on the off-ramp of I-71 southbound, near SR-37.

WSYX television that the accident happened shortly after 4 a.m.

Deputies say that a semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Stephanie Cardenaz and a Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Patrick O’Neal collided.

According to the report, O’Neal’s Camry was disabled on the side of the road after a previous, unrelated crash on I-71 southbound. Two Delaware County Sheriff’s cruisers were on scene with their cruiser lights active, assisting O’Neal, when Cardenaz lost control of the semi.

The semi then struck a Delaware County Sheriff’s deputy and O’Neal’s Toyota Camry.

The deputy who was hit, who’s been identified as 27-year-old Nickolas Golden, as well as O’Neal, were taken to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries.

A friend of Cardenaz told WSYX that she sought treatment at a local hospital for back pain after leaving the crash scene.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

