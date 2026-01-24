FMCSA reinstates another ELD to Registered Device list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is reinstating a recently dropped electronic logging device (ELD) to its list of Registered Devices.

On Jan. 13, FMCSA removed four ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, according to a FMCSA press release.

On Jan. 16, FMSCA reinstated one device and is now reinstating an additional device.

The following device has be added back to the list for use:

ELD Provider: PREMIERRIDE LOGS LLC

Device Name: PREMIERRIDE LOGS

Model Number: 1RIDE

ELD Identifier: PRD391

Pulled Devices

The following devices that were pulled on Jan. 13, remain out of service:

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC

Device Name: STATE ELOGS

Model Number: ST8-E

ELD Identifier: STE384

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC

Device Name: STATE ELOGS 2

Model Number: PT-30

ELD Identifier: STE384

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 15.