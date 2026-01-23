NYC DOT explores on-street fast charging for commercial trucks

NEW YORK — The New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT) is releasing a Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEI) to invite interested vendors to assist the NYC DOT by providing information regarding on-street medium/heavy duty truck charging in New York City.

“Central to curbing transportation emissions, the city aims to transform the goods distribution system from primary reliance on heavy-duty diesel trucks to electric trucks and other alternative forms of freight transport,” NYC DOT said. ”In order to get polluting trucks off NYC streets, the city plans to create shared charging depots by 2030. Understanding the challenges facing traditional off-street depot charging in the City, NYC DOT is interested in exploring feasibility of on-street fast charging for medium and heavy-duty vehicles in key geographic areas and locations. Geographies of interest include Industrial Business Zones (IBZs), truck routes, proximity to existing freight hubs, and overnight truck parking areas pursuant to the city’s Overnight Truck Parking pilot.”

RFEI Responses

Responses to this RFEI are sought from four distinct groups:

Property Owners interested in partnering to install and/or operate curbside fast chargers, including the installation of supporting electrical infrastructure behind the property line.

Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Operators interested in partnering to install and/or service curbside fast chargers for medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Fleet Operators expected or currently operating medium- and/or heavy-duty electric vehicles.

Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Providers & Operators expected or currently operating direct current fast chargers for electric vehicles.

The RFEI is released through PASSPort, New York City’s online procurement portal, as an RFx. Responses to this RFEI/RFx must be submitted via PASSPort. To reach the Public Portal, visit PASSport then click on the rectangle captioned “Procurement Navigator.” To quickly locate the RFEI, insert the following EPIN, 84126Y0803, into the Keyword search field, then click search.

Any inquiries concerning this RFEI should be directed by e-mail under the subject line “On-Street Medium/Heavy Duty Truck Charging in NYC” to the email address of the Authorized Agency Contact, David Maco, at [email protected]

Submissions are tentatively due Feb. 6 by 5:00 p.m.