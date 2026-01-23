New tool lets drivers vote on truck parking needs

SARASOTA, Fla. — ParkPro, a national provider of commercial truck parking solutions, is launching a new feature that allows commercial drivers to vote on priority locations for new truck parking.

“This tool allows drivers to signal where parking is needed now so we can respond quickly,” said Tra Williams, CEO of ParkPro. “As agencies continue to study the issue, drivers face real-world impacts—spending hours searching for parking, risking safety and falling behind on delivery schedules, which can often affect their pay. We need to improve support for today’s drivers while long-term truck parking solutions are being developed.”

ParkPro Voting

Available for free on ParkPro’s web platform and app, the tool allows drivers to view hundreds of underutilized parking facilities on an interactive map and request specific sites be formally opened based on demand, according to a company press release.

The launch of ParkPro’s voting feature comes as the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration prepares to survey the benefits of building new truck parking spaces nationwide.

Through ParkPro’s network of hundreds of secure, pre-vetted properties across the United States—and without the need for expensive, time-consuming parking projects—drivers can use the tool to request expedited availability of parking.

Florida Trucking Association Support

The initiative has the support of the Florida Trucking Association (FTA)

“Truck drivers are feeling the effects of the parking shortage every day, especially in the high traffic corridors seen across Florida and the nation” said Alix Miller, CEO, FTA. “ParkPro’s voting feature helps prioritize parking in high-demand areas faster, which is a critical step to long-term viability.”

By using ParkPro, the transportation and logistics industry can recover 12% of the annual productivity lost while searching for truck parking, according to the American Trucking Associations.

