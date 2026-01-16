TheTrucker.com
FMCSA reinstates ELD to Registered Device list

By Dana Guthrie -
FMCSA reinstates a recently pulled ELD to its list of registered devices.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is reinstating a recently dropped electronic logging device (ELD) to its list of Registered Devices.

On Jan. 13, FMCSA removed four ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the companies’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395, according to a FMCSA press release.

One of the removed devices has now been reinstated. The following device has be added back to the list for use:

ELD Provider: DSG TRACKING LLC
Device Name: DSGELOGS
Model Number: DSGELOGS1
ELD Identifier: DSGEL1

Pulled Devices

The following devices that were pulled on Jan. 13, remain out of service:

ELD Provider: PREMIERRIDE LOGS LLC
Device Name: PREMIERRIDE LOGS
Model Number: 1RIDE
ELD Identifier: PRD391

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC
Device Name: STATE ELOGS
Model Number: ST8-E
ELD Identifier: STE384

ELD Provider: STATE ELOG LLC
Device Name: STATE ELOGS 2
Model Number: PT-30
ELD Identifier: STE384

Remedy

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

  • Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  • Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before March 15.
Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

